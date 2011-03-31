Guidance
Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Hampshire
To be reviewed: Perham Down ranges
PDF, 1.3MB, 9 pages
To be reviewed: Portsdown military lands
PDF, 1.36MB, 12 pages
To be reviewed: Portsmouth HM Naval Base
PDF, 1.36MB, 9 pages
To be reviewed: Salisbury Plain
PDF, 2.28MB, 10 pages
To be reviewed: Eastney rifle range (including Fraser range)
PDF, 1.02MB, 8 pages
Lapsed: Farnborough air ministry lands
PDF, 2.96MB, 12 pages
Lapsed: Netley military lands
PDF, 1.58MB, 12 pages
