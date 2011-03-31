  1. Home

Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence
Byelaws: South East
31 March 2011
4 April 2017, see all updates

Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Hampshire

To be reviewed: Perham Down ranges

PDF, 1.3MB, 9 pages

To be reviewed: Portsdown military lands

PDF, 1.36MB, 12 pages

To be reviewed: Portsmouth HM Naval Base

PDF, 1.36MB, 9 pages

To be reviewed: Salisbury Plain

PDF, 2.28MB, 10 pages

To be reviewed: Eastney rifle range (including Fraser range)

PDF, 1.02MB, 8 pages

Lapsed: Farnborough air ministry lands

PDF, 2.96MB, 12 pages

Lapsed: Netley military lands

PDF, 1.58MB, 12 pages

