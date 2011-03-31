Guidance

MOD byelaws: Hampshire

This page brings together all available byelaws within Hampshire. Please select a link to view the byelaws

Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1976: To be reviewed

PDF, 3.62MB, 12 pages

Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1950: Revoked

PDF, 2.18MB, 8 pages

Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1939: Revoked

PDF, 2.53MB, 9 pages

Browndown and Rowner Military Lands Byelaws 1954: To be reviewed

PDF, 1.59MB, 13 pages

Browndown Ranges in the County of Hants Byelaws 1939: To be reviewed

PDF, 1.54MB, 11 pages

Browndown and Rowner Military Lands Byelaws 1928: Revoked

PDF, 4.08MB, 7 pages

Browndown Rifle Ranges in the County of Hants Byelaws 1918: Revoked

PDF, 2.34MB, 4 pages

Chilcomb Range Byelaws 1969: To be reviewed

PDF, 1.29MB, 10 pages

Eastney Rifle Range in the County of Hants Byelaws 1935: Lapsed

PDF, 1.02MB, 8 pages

Farnborough Air Ministry Lands Byelaws 1933: Lapsed

PDF, 2.96MB, 12 pages

Farnborough Air Ministry Lands Byelaws 1927: Revoked

PDF, 5.82MB, 8 pages

Longmoor Ranges and Demolition Training Area Byelaws 1982: To be reviewed

PDF, 1.25MB, 9 pages

Moody's Down Range Byelaws 1960: To be reviewed

PDF, 953KB, 7 pages

Netley Military Lands Byelaws 1954: Lapsed

PDF, 1.58MB, 12 pages

Netley Military Lands Byelaws 1936: Revoked

PDF, 11.8MB, 7 pages

Perham Down Ranges Byelaws 1969: To be reviewed

PDF, 1.3MB, 9 pages

Portsdown Military Lands Byelaws 1935: Revoked

PDF, 1.36MB, 12 pages

Portsdown Military Lands Byelaws 1928: Revoked

PDF, 1.95MB, 8 pages

HM Naval Base Portsmouth Byelaws 1981: To be reviewed

PDF, 1.36MB, 9 pages

Salisbury Plain Military Lands Byelaws 1981: To be reviewed

PDF, 2.28MB, 10 pages

To be reviewed

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws.

This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Revoked

Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.

Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.”

