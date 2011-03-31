Guidance
MOD byelaws: Hampshire
This page brings together all available byelaws within Hampshire. Please select a link to view the byelaws
Documents
Details
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1976
- Barton Stacey Military Lands ^
- Browndown & Rowner Military Lands Byelaws 1954
- Browndown Ranges in the County of Hants Byelaws 1939
- Chilcomb Range Byelaws 1969
- Longmoor Ranges and Demolition Training Area Byelaws 1982
- Moody’s Down Range Byelaws 1960
- Perham Down Ranges Byelaws 1969
- Portsdown Military Lands Byelaws 1954
- HM Naval Base Portsmouth Byelaws 1981
- Salisbury Plain Military Lands Byelaws 1981
- SMC Marchwood ^
- Tipner Ranges ^
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws.
This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Eastney Rifle Range in the County of Hants Byelaws 1935
- Farnborough Air Ministry Lands Byelaws 1933
- Great Satterns Rifle Range ^
- Hayling Island, Eastoke Common Field Firing Range ^
- Lee on Solent RAF Lands ^
- Lyndhurst Live Shell Area Trench Mortar School ^
- Martley Heath Field Firing Range ^
- Netley Military Lands Byelaws 1954
- Warden Point Battery and Hurst Castle Artillery Practice Ranges ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.”
- Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1950
- Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1939
- Aldershot and District Military Lands Byelaws 1935 ^
- [Browndown & Rowner Military Lands Byelaws1928](
- Browndown Rifle Ranges in the County of Hants Byelaws 1929
- Browndown Rifle Ranges in the County of Hants Byelaws 1918
- Farnborough Air Ministry Lands Byelaws 1927
- Netley Military Lands Byelaws 1936
- Portsdown Military Lands Byelaws 1935
- Portsdown Military Lands Byelaws 1928
-
[Woolmer Forest and Longmoor Rifle Ranges Byelaws 1915 – Revoked https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/550912/Woolmer_Forest___Longmoor_Ranges_1915.jpg.pdf)
- ^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.
Related Information
Ministry of Defence: byelaws review
List of byelaws to be reviewed
Public access to military areas
Last updated 6 December 2018 + show all updates
- Collated all Hampshire byelaws on one page.
- Updated summary
- First published.