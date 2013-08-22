Guidance

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib): revised recommendations for the prevention of secondary cases

These guidelines on the prevention of secondary cases have been developed following a review of the epidemiology of invasive Hib disease.

From:
UK Health Security Agency, Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
Published
22 August 2013
Last updated
4 September 2024 — See all updates

Documents

Revised recommendations for the prevention of secondary Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) disease

Ref: GOV-16895

HTML

Details

Haemophilus influenzae serotype b (Hib) can cause severe life-threatening disease in healthy individuals and is a major global cause of childhood meningitis, pneumonia, epiglottitis, septicaemia, cellulitis, osteomyelitis and septic arthritis.

Updates to this page

Published 22 August 2013
Last updated 4 September 2024 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance.

  2. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content