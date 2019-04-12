Guidance

Guidelines for submitting a nutritional product to the ACBS

Information and advice on submitting a nutritional product to the Advisory Committee for Borderline Substances (ACBS).

Department of Health and Social Care
12 April 2019
Last updated 4 February 2022

Appendix 1: categorisation of nutritional products

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk.

Appendix 2: types of application

Appendix 2.1: evidence required for type 3 applications

Appendix 3: nutritional legislation

PDF, 160 KB, 5 pages

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Appendix 4: clinical trial information to be applied for type 1 products

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Appendix 5: acceptability studies

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Appendix 6: products which will not be considered

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Appendix 7: the mechanism to ensure patients will be protected

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This set of documents contains supporting information for use in submitting a nutritional product for consideration by the Advisory Committee for Borderline Substances (ACBS). This includes:

  • how nutritional products are categorised by the ACBS
  • evidence required for applications
  • relevant nutritional legislation

The documents can be used when filling out the nutritional products application form.

Last updated 4 February 2022

  1. Updated to remove the requirement to submit a type 3 application for changes to (i) a product’s shelf life and (ii) the location of manufacture.

  2. First published.

