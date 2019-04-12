Guidelines for submitting a nutritional product to the ACBS
Information and advice on submitting a nutritional product to the Advisory Committee for Borderline Substances (ACBS).
Documents
Details
This set of documents contains supporting information for use in submitting a nutritional product for consideration by the Advisory Committee for Borderline Substances (ACBS). This includes:
- how nutritional products are categorised by the ACBS
- evidence required for applications
- relevant nutritional legislation
The documents can be used when filling out the nutritional products application form.
Last updated 4 February 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated to remove the requirement to submit a type 3 application for changes to (i) a product’s shelf life and (ii) the location of manufacture.
-
First published.