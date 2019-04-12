Apply for a nutritional product to be considered by the ACBS
Apply for a nutritional product to be considered by the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).
Documents
Details
To apply for a nutritional product to be reviewed by the ACBS, download the application form, fill it in and send it to the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).
More information is provided in the guidelines for submitting a nutritional product to the ACBS.
ACBS Secretariat address
ACBS Secretariat
Room 2S07
Department of Health and Social Care
Quarry House
Leeds
LS2 7UE
Last updated 8 February 2022 + show all updates
Added updated application form.
First published.