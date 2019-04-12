Form

Apply for a nutritional product to be considered by the ACBS

Apply for a nutritional product to be considered by the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 April 2019
Last updated
8 February 2022 — See all updates

Documents

Apply for a nutritional product to be considered by the ACBS

ODT, 57.6 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

To apply for a nutritional product to be reviewed by the ACBS, download the application form, fill it in and send it to the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).

More information is provided in the guidelines for submitting a nutritional product to the ACBS.

ACBS Secretariat address

ACBS Secretariat
Room 2S07
Department of Health and Social Care
Quarry House
Leeds
LS2 7UE

Published 12 April 2019
Last updated 8 February 2022 + show all updates

  1. Added updated application form.

  2. First published.

Related content