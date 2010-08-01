  1. Home
  2. Support services for military and defence personnel and their families

Guidance

Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) Scheme guide

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Armed forces compensation and Support services for military and defence personnel and their families
Published:
1 August 2010
Last updated:
1 July 2017, see all updates

Information about the Ministry of Defence CIC(O) Scheme.

Documents

A guide to CIC(O): leaflet

PDF, 272KB, 8 pages

CIC(O) rules 1 July 2017

PDF, 327KB, 57 pages

CIC(O) rules 1 April 2001

PDF, 102KB, 44 pages

CIC(O) rules 3 November 2008

PDF, 1.9MB, 45 pages

CIC(O): war operations and military activity by warring factions exclusions

PDF, 31KB, 2 pages

Details

The MOD operates a discretionary ex-gratia scheme, called the Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) (CIC(O) Scheme). Lump sum payments may be made to members of the armed forces and their accompanying eligible dependants who, while serving overseas, sustain injury (including death) directly attributable to a crime of violence.

The scheme rules in place depend on the date of injury, see the guides below.

Related information:

Document information

Published: 1 August 2010

Updated: 1 July 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added CIC(O) Scheme rules 1 July 2017
  2. CICO leaflet replaced with latest update
  3. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: Armed forces compensation Support services for military and defence personnel and their families