Guidance
Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) Scheme guide
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Armed forces compensation and Support services for military and defence personnel and their families
- Published:
- 1 August 2010
- Last updated:
- 1 July 2017, see all updates
Information about the Ministry of Defence CIC(O) Scheme.
Documents
A guide to CIC(O): leaflet
PDF, 272KB, 8 pages
CIC(O) rules 1 July 2017
PDF, 327KB, 57 pages
CIC(O) rules 1 April 2001
PDF, 102KB, 44 pages
CIC(O) rules 3 November 2008
PDF, 1.9MB, 45 pages
CIC(O): war operations and military activity by warring factions exclusions
PDF, 31KB, 2 pages
Details
The MOD operates a discretionary ex-gratia scheme, called the Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) (CIC(O) Scheme). Lump sum payments may be made to members of the armed forces and their accompanying eligible dependants who, while serving overseas, sustain injury (including death) directly attributable to a crime of violence.
The scheme rules in place depend on the date of injury, see the guides below.
Related information:
Document information
Published: 1 August 2010
Updated: 1 July 2017
- Added CIC(O) Scheme rules 1 July 2017
- CICO leaflet replaced with latest update
- First published.