Attributing the costs of health and social care research

In April 2024 this document was republished in an accessible format. The guidance itself remains the same since it was last updated on 8 August 2019 - it will be fully updated later in 2024.
This guidance provides a framework for the NHS and its partners to identify, recover and attribute the costs of health and social care research and development (ACoRD) in a transparent and consistent way.
It makes clear the distinction between:
- research costs
- NHS support costs
- NHS treatment costs
Further information on AcoRD, including links to Annex B and UK country-specific information, is available on the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) website.
