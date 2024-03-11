Government response to the report of the equity in medical devices: independent review

A core responsibility of the NHS is to maintain the highest standards of safety and effectiveness of medical devices available for all patients in its care. Evidence has emerged, however, about the potential for racial and ethnic bias in the design and use of some medical devices commonly used in the NHS, and that some ethnic groups may receive sub-optimal treatment as a result.

In response to these concerns, the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, commissioned this independent review on equity in medical devices.

The review has now concluded, and the final report of the equity in medical devices: independent review has been published, along with a short animation explaining some of the review’s findings and recommendations.

This publication, the government’s response, has been published alongside the final report.

The government recognises the report’s main argument that, unless appropriate actions are taken, biases can occur throughout the entire medical device life cycle. The government response provides:

a summary of the government’s response to each of the 18 recommendations and calls to action

a detailed discussion of the steps required to address the core sentiment of the recommendations and sub-recommendations

For any queries relating to the review, including the equity in medical devices: independent review call for evidence or the government response, contact the Department of Health and Social Care.