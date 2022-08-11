Equity in medical devices: independent review call for evidence

One of the priorities for the UK government is to tackle health inequalities. As part of these efforts, the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, commissioned an independent review on equity in medical devices.

The independent review aims to establish where and how potential ethnic and other unfair biases may arise in the entire lifecycle of medical devices, and the extent and impact of these, and to make recommendations for more equitable solutions. To date the evidence is not yet conclusive.

The independent review is launching this call for evidence to collect existing data and evidence as well as information on ongoing data collection and research or evaluation projects. This call will be particularly relevant to those who engage in any way in the design, development, evaluation and use of medical devices.

Patients and members of the general public can also use the call to share their views and insights, but if patients have concerns about the health care received there are other dedicated channels and support available.

To provide feedback or complain about the care received to date, contact NHS England.

To report to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) suspected side effects to medicines, vaccines, e-cigarettes, medical device incidents, defective or falsified (fake) products, use Yellow Card.