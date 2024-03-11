Equity in medical devices: independent review - final report

A core responsibility of the NHS is to maintain the highest standards of safety and effectiveness of medical devices available for all patients in its care. Evidence has emerged, however, about the potential for racial and ethnic bias in the design and use of some medical devices commonly used in the NHS , and that some ethnic groups may receive sub-optimal treatment as a result.

In response to these concerns, the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP , commissioned this independent review on equity in medical devices.

The purpose of the review was to:

establish the extent and impact of potential racial, ethnic and other factors leading to unfair biases in the design and use of medical devices

make recommendations for improvements

The final report was published on 11 March 2024 and made 18 recommendations.

The summary report contains the following sections of the full report:

foreword

panel reflections on the independent review recommendations

executive summary

horizon scanning and next steps

The review has now concluded and has been published alongside the government response to the report of the equity in medical devices: independent review.

Animation

A short animation follows explaining some of the review’s findings and recommendations.

A group of patients were involved in the development of this video to make sure it is easily understandable and accessible to a diverse audience.

Watch the video:

Equity in medical devices: independent review - purpose and findings