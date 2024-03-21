Government response to the Joint Committee on the draft Mental Health Bill

The Mental Health Act 1983 governs the compulsory detention and medical treatment of people with severe mental illness, people with a learning disability and autistic people for their own safety or for the protection of others. In 2018, a landmark independent review, chaired by Professor Sir Simon Wessely, found that the act could be reformed in order to deliver a modern mental health service that respects the patient’s voice and empowers individuals to shape their own care and treatment.

In June 2022, the government published a draft Mental Health Bill which contains proposals to reform the Mental Health Act and provide a stronger system updated for the 21st century. These proposals would:

provide for enhanced protections and support for people with severe mental health needs

strengthen their voice, choice and rights

support work underway to address the racial disparities that have too long been part of the way the act has been used

In January 2023, the Joint Committee published a report of recommendations to the government following pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Mental Health Bill. The government has responded to each of the recommendations made by the committee.