Government response to ICAI recommendations on the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative

The UK government's response to the Independent Commission for Aid Impact recommendations on the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, January 2020.

Published 20 February 2020
Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, Department for International Development, and Ministry of Defence

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) published a review of the FCO-led Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) on 9 January 2020.

This document sets out the government’s response to each of the 4 recommendations made in the review and provides an update on Foreign & Commonwealth Office work on PSVI.

