General practice workforce estimates by constituency: September 2019 to September 2023

Estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England between September 2019 and September 2023.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 February 2024

Applies to England

Documents

General practice workforce estimates by constituency

ODS, 85 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This publication presents estimates of general practice workforce data for each constituency in September 2019 and September 2023, and includes the change over this period. It covers:

  • doctors in general practice
  • nurses
  • direct patient care (DPC) staff

See General practice workforce estimates by constituency: background and methodology.

Published 15 February 2024

