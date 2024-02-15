General practice workforce estimates by constituency: September 2019 to September 2023
Estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England between September 2019 and September 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication presents estimates of general practice workforce data for each constituency in September 2019 and September 2023, and includes the change over this period. It covers:
- doctors in general practice
- nurses
- direct patient care (DPC) staff
See General practice workforce estimates by constituency: background and methodology.