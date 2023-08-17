General practice workforce estimates by constituency: background and methodology
Document supporting the publication of estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document provides the background and methodology to the general practice workforce estimates by constituency.
Workforce data is presented at the start and end point of each time period for each constituency, and includes the constituency change over this period. It also shows the primary care networks (PCNs) active in each constituency.
It covers:
- doctors in general practice
- nurses
- direct patient care (DPC) staff