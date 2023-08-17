Guidance

General practice workforce estimates by constituency: March 2019 to March 2023

Estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England between March 2019 and March 2023.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 August 2023

Applies to England

Documents

General practice workforce estimates by constituency

ODS, 95.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This publication presents estimates of general practice workforce data for each constituency in March 2019 and March 2023 and includes the change over this period. It covers:

  • doctors in general practice
  • nurses
  • direct patient care (DPC) staff

See General practice workforce estimates by constituency: background and methodology.

Published 17 August 2023

Related content