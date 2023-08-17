General practice workforce estimates by constituency: March 2019 to March 2023
Estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England between March 2019 and March 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication presents estimates of general practice workforce data for each constituency in March 2019 and March 2023 and includes the change over this period. It covers:
- doctors in general practice
- nurses
- direct patient care (DPC) staff
See General practice workforce estimates by constituency: background and methodology.