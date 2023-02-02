Guidance

General practice workforce estimates by constituency: 2019 to 2022

Estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England between September 2019 and September 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 February 2023

Applies to England

Documents

General practice workforce estimates by constituency: background and methodology

General practice workforce estimates by constituency

Details

This publication presents estimates of general practice workforce data for each constituency in September 2019 and September 2022 and includes the change over this period. It covers:

  • doctors in general practice
  • nurses
  • direct patient care (DPC) staff
