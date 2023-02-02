General practice workforce estimates by constituency: 2019 to 2022
Estimates of full-time equivalent clinical staff working in general practice in England between September 2019 and September 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication presents estimates of general practice workforce data for each constituency in September 2019 and September 2022 and includes the change over this period. It covers:
- doctors in general practice
- nurses
- direct patient care (DPC) staff
Published 2 February 2023