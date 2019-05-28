Guidance
Gender database
This page collates our findings on gender data following the Open Government Week 2019
Documents
Details
Following the gender data gap panel and the Feminist Open Government workshop during the Open Government Week 2019, we began an exploration of gender-related data that is currently available online. This page collates our findings on gender data and is focused on a variety of topics. This list is not exhaustive and we welcome input from the public with a perspective of producing a more comprehensive database in the future.
Published 28 May 2019