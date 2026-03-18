Future Operating Environments 2040 (FOEs 2040) is an evidence-led assessment that explores how global drivers, disruptors and actors may shape an increasingly complex, competitive and technologically driven world in which Defence might operate. FOEs 2040 speaks to many of the points raised in The Strategic Defence Review 2025 which concludes ‘the UK faces multiple, direct threats to its security, prosperity, and democratic values’.

Recognising the uncertainty of long‑term assessments, the publication provides an evidence‑based overview of future operating and engagement spaces. It sets out a range of plausible outcomes to support strategic planning, force development and decision‑making across Defence.

Who should read this publication

This publication is designed primarily to provide evidence-led insights to inform Defence’s policy and strategy direction, future force design and capability strategy. FOEs 2040 is also intended to be useful for Defence, UK government, allies and partners, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, industry and academia.

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