Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 8 November 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 8 November 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
26 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the Pharmacovigilance reports for all Companies that had major or critical findings from July 1st 2021 – 31st September 2021 (FOI 21/1130)

Freedom of Information request on the death statistics (FOI 21/1207)

Freedom of Information request the domain names suspended by Nominet on behalf of MHRA such as that provided by PIPCU and FACA

Freedom of Information request on Adverse drug reaction data for COVID-19 vaccines broken down by local authority or CCG (FOI 21/1149)

Freedom of Information request on the information in relation to the clinical and non-clinical particulars of Nicorette Quickmist 1mg/spray mouthspray PL 15513/0357 and Nicorette Nasal Spray 10ml PL 15513/0180 (FOI 21/1151)

Freedom of Information request on all Yellow Card reports from COVID-19 vaccinations for Guernsey in the Channel Islands (FOI 21/1163)

Freedom of Information request on the number of batches of the Moderna and Janssen vaccines were authorised under Regulation 174 and the conditions for authorisation ( FOI 21/1187)

Freedom of Information request on information for the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11 years (FOI 21/1120)

Freedom of Information request on disclosure of full responses to the MHRA public consultation on the proposal to make Dovonex Psoriasis 50mcg/g ointment (PL 00043/0219) available through Pharmacies (FOI 21/1188)

Freedom of Information request information for week commencing 28 June 2021 (FOI 21/1194)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical and non-clinical overviews for Mexiletine hydrochloride 50, 100 and 200 mg Hard Capsules (PL 31644/0027-0029, CoA from PL 39936/0011-0013)- (FOI 21-1090)

Freedom of Information request on income related to EMA and PLPI applications (FOI 21/1161)

Freedom of Information request on the Yellow Card statistics for 2019-2020, by category or reporter (FOI 21-1126)

Freedom of Information request on the data covering the period of 11th October 2020- 11th October 2021 on adverse event reports (FOI 21/1138)

Freedom of Information request on antidepressant use and suicidal ideation (FOI 21/1166)

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Management Plan (RMP) for PL 36301/0018 - Isoniazid Tablets 100mg- (FOI 21/1185)

Freedom of Information request on the number of medically qualified doctors currently working across MHRA (FOI 21/1122)

Freedom of Information request on the number of Yellow Card reports submitted by the MHRA each year and the number of submitted reports from other ambulance trusts.

Freedom of Information request on for Drug Analysis Prints (DAPs) for vaccines on the routine immunisation schedule (FOI 21/1133)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1090-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1090-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1130-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-4)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-5)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133 -6)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133 -7)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-8)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133 -9)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133-10)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1133 -11)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 21-1133-12)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1151-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1161-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1163-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1163-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1163 -3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1163 - 4)

