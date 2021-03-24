Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 8 February 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 8 February 2021
Freedom of Information request on inspection reports for BioReliance Limited (FOI 21-022)
PDF, 4.61MB, 14 pages
Freedom of Information request on batch testing of isotretinoin (FOI 21-024) part 1
PDF, 5.58MB, 50 pages
Freedom of Information request on batch testing of isotretinoin (FOI 21-024) part 2
PDF, 13.9MB, 91 pages
Freedom of Information request on BUFYL 1.25mg/ml and 2microgram/ml Solution for Infusion (FOI 21-037) part 1
PDF, 14.5MB, 36 pages
Freedom of Information request on BUFYL 1.25mg/ml and 2microgram/ml Solution for Infusion (FOI 21-037) part 2
PDF, 3.52MB, 50 pages
Freedom of Information request on Lamisil 1% Spray – Information and Clinical Studies (FOI 21-051)
PDF, 4.33MB, 14 pages
