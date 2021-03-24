FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 8 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 8 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 March 2021

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (FOI 20-566)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reports of Covid-19 vaccine side-effects (FOI 21-004)

Freedom of Information request on Covid vaccine adverse events (FOI 21-013)

Freedom of Information request on Report on ADRs caused by Covid Vaccine (FOI 21-014)

Freedom of Information request on Telecoms and Networks (FOI 21-020)

Freedom of Information request on inspection reports for BioReliance Limited (FOI 21-022)

Freedom of Information request on enquiries regarding Isotretinoin including ADR information (FOI 21-024)

Freedom of Information request on batch testing of isotretinoin (FOI 21-024) part 1

Freedom of Information request on batch testing of isotretinoin (FOI 21-024) part 2

Freedom of Information request on Clinical/Non-Clinical Overviews for BUFYL (FOI 21-037)

Freedom of Information request on BUFYL 1.25mg/ml and 2microgram/ml Solution for Infusion (FOI 21-037) part 1

Freedom of Information request on BUFYL 1.25mg/ml and 2microgram/ml Solution for Infusion (FOI 21-037) part 2

Freedom of Information request on COVID19, Influenza and Other Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data – Past 20 years (FOI 21-038)

Freedom of Information request on Companies permitted to import Cannabis Based Products for Medicinal Use (CBPMs)/Licensed Wholesalers of CBPMs (FOI 21-040)

Freedom of Information request on Lamisil 1% Spray – Information and Clinical Studies (FOI 21-051)

Freedom of Information request on Lamisil 1% Spray – Information and Clinical Studies (FOI 21-051)

Freedom of Information request on Covid 19 adverse events after vaccination (FOI 21-053)

Freedom of Information request on defective COVID Medicine reports – Medicines aiming to cure covid, increase immunity or replace a vaccine (FOI 21-058)

Freedom of Information request on re pfizer, moderna, astra zeneca vaccines adverse effects (FOI 21-059)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-060)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-061)

Freedom of Information request for GMP inspection report for Kennet Bioservices Ltd (FOI 21-074)

Freedom of Information request on enquiry relating to licencing of Cliuster headache medicines (FOI 21-075)

Freedom of Information request onCOVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Yellow Card Data (FOI 21-077)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-081)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-086)

Freedom of Information request on disease classification of Sars2 covid 19 (FOI 21-082)

Freedom of Information request on Covid 19 vaccination outcomes (FOI 21-088)

Freedom of Information request on adverse Reactions (FOI 21-094)

Freedom of Information request on Post outcome of COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21-096)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-097)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-100)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-102)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-105)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Information – ingredients, risk assessment, vaccine development information (FOI 21-109)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-110)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-114)

Freedom of Information request on COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS DATA (FOI 21-117)

Freedom of Information request on Covid Vaccine adverse reactions data (FOI 21-118)

Freedom of Information request on COVID 19 Vaccine deaths & Injuries (FOI 21-119)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card data on all COVID-19 related vaccines (FOI 21-120)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccination Adverse Events & Freedom of Information Act (FOI 21-121)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow card reports for Covid vaccine (FOI 21-122)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-123)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccination Numbers and Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-128)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Yellow Card Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-130)

Freedom of Information request on ADR's following Vaccine Rollout (FOI 21-134)

Freedom of Information request about aCOVID-19 vaccine ADR (FOI-21-135)

Freedom of Information request on Mhra Covid vaccines Patient Information Leaflet (PILs) (FOI 21-139)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-141)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-144)

Freedom of Information request on deaths from Covid-19 vaccines (FOI 21-145)

Freedom of Information request for COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-148)

Freedom of Information request on Injury from vaccines (FOI 21-155)

Freedom of Information request for COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21-164)

Freedom of Information request for the COVID-19 vaccine adverse reaction data (FOI 21- 165)

Freedom of Information request for ADR Data and yellow card reporting, investigation procedures and COVID19 Vaccine ADR Data (FOI 21-167)

Freedom of Information request for COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (inc. Deaths) (FOI 21-173)

Freedom of Information request for Yellow card vaccine data (FOI 21-178)

