FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 5 July 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 5 July 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
29 December 2021

Documents

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to Priorix MMR and DTaP/IPV Repevax vaccines (FOI 21/636)

FOI 21-636-1

FOI 21-636-2

FOI 21-636-3

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccinations for 12 - 15 year olds (FOI 21-651)

Freedom of Information request on intravenous fluorescein (FOI 21/688)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/734)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/640)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following HPV vaccination (FOI 21/656)

FOI 21-656-1

FOI 21-656-2

FOI 21-656-3

FOI 21-656-4

FOI 21-656-5

Freedom of Information request on handling of FOI 21/276 and FOI 21/467 (FOI 21/675)

FOI 21-675-1

FOI 21-675-2

FOI 21-675-3

Freedom of Information request on prescription only menopause medications (FOI 21/718)

Freedom of Information request on safety signals pertaining to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/648)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to herbal medicines (FOI 21/655)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reporting (FOI 21/664)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/642)

Freedom of Information request on authorisation of COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/714 & 21/715)

Freedom of Information request on Micralax Micro-enema (PL 00039/0368) (FOI 21/733)

Freedom of Information request on approval of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/759)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/761)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/762)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following vaccination (FOI 21/770)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/774)

Freedom of Information request on number of vaccines administered (FOI 21/776)

Freedom of Information request on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for those aged 12 to 15 years (FOI 21/777)

Freedom of Information request on approval of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/783)

Freedom of Information request on weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting (FOI 21/650)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card data for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21/654)

FOI 21-654-1

FOI 21-654-2

Freedom of Information request on deaths following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/660)

Freedom of Information request on blood conditions following Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/663)

Details

Published 29 December 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations

