Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 4 July 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 4 July 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
21 December 2023

Freedom of Information request on professional misconduct within the MHRA workplace (FOI 22/722)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI/735)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reaction reports received from Basildon University Hospital, Southend Hospital and Broomfield Hospital (FOI 22/743)

Freedom of Information request on information regarding Panadol Extra Soluble Tablets (FOI 22/747)

Freedom of Information request on the details and information for product Silvercloud (FOI 22/764)

Freedom of Information request on the summary of risk management plan for Formoterol Fumarate/Fluticasone Propionate (FOI 22/725)

Freedom of Information request on the data showing the risk of the combined contraceptive pill in the over 50's (FOI 22/727)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported regarding beclomethasone, betamethasone, clobetasol, hydrocortisone and mometasone (FOI 22/752)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card scheme and the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/772)

Freedom of Information request on the vaccine for Brain Tumours from Northwest Biotherapeutics (FOI 22/780)

Freedom of Information request on the RMP for Xaqua 5mg tablets (FOI 22/751)

FOI-22-751-1

PDF, 773 KB, 21 pages

Freedom of Information request on the batch numbers that appear most often in the adverse reactions reported following an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/762)

FOI-22-762-1

PDF, 405 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request on the clinical trial data for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/715)

Freedom of Information request on the summaries of Yellow Card reporting (FOI 22/745)

FOI-22-745-1

PDF, 420 KB, 34 pages

FOI-22-745-2

PDF, 538 KB, 34 pages

Freedom of Information request on the details of framework agreements that contract were awarded for (FOI 22/760)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical study reports for Keytruda (FOI 22/773)

Freedom of Information request on the UK Public Assessment Report for Benzylpenicillin Sodium 600 mg powder for solution for injection / infusion (FOI 22/792)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical overview for Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief 200mg/500mg tablets (FOI 22/812)

FOI-22-812-1

PDF, 12.8 MB, 77 pages

Published 21 December 2023

