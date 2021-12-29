FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 26 July 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 26 July 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
29 December 2021

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland (FOI 21/720)

Freedom of Information request on reclassification applications for carbocisteine and/or acetylcysteine (FOI 21/723)

Freedom of Information request on Innova lateral flow tests (FOI 21/741)

Freedom of Information request on safety of lateral flow tests (FOI 21/797)

Freedom of Information request on Innova lateral flow tests (FOI 21/847)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/538)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/722)

Freedom of Information request on pregnancy and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/726)

Freedom of Information request on accuracy of lateral flow tests (FOI 21/727)

Freedom of Information request on Innova lateral flow tests (FOI 21/728)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/729)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reporting (FOI 21/730)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following co-administration of opioid and benzodiazepine (FOI 21/743)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reporting for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/752)

Freedom of Information request on Innova lateral flow tests (FOI 21/763)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reporting for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/775)

Freedom of Information request on issues with flash glucose sensors (FOI 21/795)

Freedom of Information request on authorisation of COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/824)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccinations for 12 - 15 year olds (FOI 21-825)

Freedom of Information request on PCR test accuracy (FOI 21/826)

Freedom of Information request on interactive Drug Analysis Profiles (FOI 21/736)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/744)

Freedom of Information request on Medtronic Affinity Fusion oxygenator (FOI 21/773)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/791)

Freedom of Information request on nitrofurantoin and hyponatraemia (FOI 21/799)

Freedom of Information request on Clozaril 25 mg Tablets (FOI 21/829)

Freedom of Information request on correspondence with Hinpack Ltd (FOI 21/738)

Freedom of Information request on Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Rapid COVID-19 (Antigen) Self-test (FOI 21/749)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following influenza vaccinations (FOI 21/781)

Freedom of Information request on identity of Freedom of Information requestors (FOI 21/792)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/745)

Freedom of Information request on incidence rates of shoulder injury related to COVID-19 vaccine administration (FOI 21/748)

Freedom of Information request on deaths and adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/758)

Freedom of Information request on investigations into fatal outcomes of a serious suspected adverse reaction (FOI 21/760)

Published 29 December 2021

