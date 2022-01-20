Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 23 August 2021

FOI release

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/844)

Freedom of Information request on Xaqua 5 mg Tablets (PL 44696/0010) (FOI 21/849)

FOI 21-849-1

Freedom of Information request on authorisation of COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/913)

Freedom of Information request on MHRA pay grades (FOI 21/875)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI 21/896)

Freedom of Information request on marketing authorisations on the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/915)

Freedom of Information request on the full nucleotide base sequence for the mRNA used in both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/925)

Freedom of Information request on the full nucleotide base sequence for the mRNA used in both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/926)

Freedom of Information request on the full nucleotide base sequence for the mRNA used in the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/927)

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/801)

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy (FOI 21/827)

Freedom of Information request on information on Primodos via the Yellow Card Scheme in 1975 (FOI 21/919)

FOI 21-919-1

FOI 21-919-2

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports from the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/933)

Freedom of Information request on Trastuzumab deruxtecan and oesophageal/gastric cancer (FOI 21/928)

Freedom of Information request on the vaccine iDAPs (FOI 21/794)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccinations and human immunodeficiency virus medication (FOI 21-843)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland (FOI 21/860)

FOI 21-860-1

Freedom of Information request on the complaints regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/876)

FOI 21-876-1

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy (FOI 21/885)

Freedom of Information request on the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/938)

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 booster vaccinations (FOI 21/939)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions and death statistics relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/980

Freedom of Information request on financial transactions between the MHRA and Pfizer since 2019 (FOI 21/855)

FOI 21-855-1

Freedom of Information request on the laboratories used in the testing of all authorised vaccines (FOI 21/887)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccination and the Yellow Card reporting scheme (FOI 21/892)

Freedom of Information request on the isolation of the COVID-19 virus (FOI 21/947)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval on the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/956)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports from the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/991)

