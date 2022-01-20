Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 23 August 2021
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 23 August 2021
Documents
FOI 21-849-1
PDF, 532 KB, 54 pages
FOI 21-919-1
PDF, 26.4 KB, 22 pages
FOI 21-919-2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
FOI 21-860-1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 20.5 KB
FOI 21-876-1
PDF, 71.3 KB, 1 page
FOI 21-855-1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 130 KB
Details
