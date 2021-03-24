Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 February 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 February 2021
Documents
Paper part 1 (FOI-21-031)
PDF, 296KB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 2 (FOI-21-031)
PDF, 987KB, 123 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-099)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.1KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 1 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 4.13MB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 2 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 4.2MB, 25 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 3 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 5.62MB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 4 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 7.27MB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 5 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 4.9MB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 6 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 3.56MB, 57 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 7 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 4.97MB, 46 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 8 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 5.61MB, 51 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 9 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 4.97MB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 10 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 11.1MB, 53 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 11 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 5.93MB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 12 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 6.8MB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 13 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 6.12MB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 14 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 4.88MB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 15 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 7.43MB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 16 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 5.49MB, 39 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 17 (FOI-21-106)
PDF, 6.3MB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 1 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 42KB, 25 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 2 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 3 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 4 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 110KB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 5 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 6 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 7 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 8 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 105KB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 9 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 10 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Paper part 11 (FOI-21-132)
PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.
See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.
Related content
Brexit
- Check
- Change
- Go
Check what you need to do