Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 March 2021

FOI 21/031 - Vaccine associated suspected adverse reactions reported via the yellow cars (NK)

Paper part 1 (FOI-21-031)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Paper part 2 (FOI-21-031)

PDF, 987KB, 123 pages

FOI 21/057 - RE: FOI Request – COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data

FOI 21/062 – RE: FOI REQUEST: PFIZER VACCINE

FOI 21/076 – COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data

FOI 21/083 – Number of Non-Oncology Indication Studies (Phase 1 & First time in Human), 2018, 2019, 2020

FOI 21-092 - Request for Information - Systems, IT Devices & Infrastructure Services

FOI 21/093 – Hormonal Contraceptives and Adverse Reactions

FOI 21/095 - Freedom of Information request - Yellow Card Scheme Reports re Covid-19 vaccinations

FOI 21/098 - FW: Further to FOI 21/010 - Freedom of information request - COVID19 Vaccine – Various Queries and Data

FOI 21/099 - FOI request - yellow card reports

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-099)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.1KB

FOI 21/101 - Freedom of Information request - Pathogenic priming as cause of death from Dec 2020 to end of Jan 2021

FOI 21/103 – Enquiry Into GcMaf Data and David Noakes Prosecution

FOI 21/104 – COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data

FOI 21/106 GPvP Inspection Reports with Critical and/or Major Findings for all inspections - 2020

Paper part 1 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 4.13MB, 38 pages

Paper part 2 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 4.2MB, 25 pages

Paper part 3 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 5.62MB, 38 pages

Paper part 4 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 7.27MB, 34 pages

Paper part 5 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 4.9MB, 31 pages

Paper part 6 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 3.56MB, 57 pages

Paper part 7 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 4.97MB, 46 pages

Paper part 8 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 5.61MB, 51 pages

Paper part 9 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 4.97MB, 37 pages

Paper part 10 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 11.1MB, 53 pages

Paper part 11 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 5.93MB, 38 pages

Paper part 12 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 6.8MB, 29 pages

Paper part 13 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 6.12MB, 30 pages

Paper part 14 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 4.88MB, 34 pages

Paper part 15 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 7.43MB, 37 pages

Paper part 16 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 5.49MB, 39 pages

Paper part 17 (FOI-21-106)

PDF, 6.3MB, 30 pages

FOI 21/108 - FOI Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

FOI 21/125 - COVID19 Vaccine Trials – Asthmatics adverse effect profiles

FOI 21/127 - CTGs ArjoHuntleigh Yellow card reports

FOI 21/129 - Freedom of Information request - Adverse vaccine reactions being reported between 2005 and January 2021

FOI 21/131 – Coroner’s Cases – Enquiry regarding Isotretinoin and concerns raised

FOI 21/132 – Reported side effect data for vaccinations - 6 in 1, Rotavirus, Men B, Pneumococcal, Hib/Men C, MMR, flu spray and injection, and 4 in 1 pre school booster

Paper part 1 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 42KB, 25 pages

Paper part 2 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

Paper part 3 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

Paper part 4 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 110KB, 49 pages

Paper part 5 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

Paper part 6 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages

Paper part 7 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages

Paper part 8 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 105KB, 49 pages

Paper part 9 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages

Paper part 10 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages

Paper part 11 (FOI-21-132)

PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages

FOI 21/149 - Freedom of Information request - Vaccine efficacy and benefit

FOI 21/169 - Freedom of Information Request - Caffeine RMP Request

FOI 21/176 - RE: Freedom of Information request - How many people in the UK have died after receiving any of the COVID 19 vaccines?

FOI 21/182 - FOA June Raine – COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

