Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 14 February 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 14 February 2022
Documents
FOI-22-356-1
PDF, 158 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-376-1
PDF, 479 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-394-1
PDF, 968 KB, 79 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-394-2
PDF, 1.43 MB, 181 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-404-1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-404-2
PDF, 81.8 KB, 39 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 14 February 2022