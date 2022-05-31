FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 14 February 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 14 February 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the turnover of Clinical Practice Research Datalink for the accounts period 2020-2021 (FOI 22/140)

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Benefit Analysis documents relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/352)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/354)

Freedom of Information request on MHRA staffing (FOI 22/356)

FOI-22-356-1

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports relating to the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/358)

Freedom of Information request on the success of the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/363)

Freedom of Information request on the Marketing Authorisation Application for Dioctyl 100 mg Capsules (FOI 22/367)

FOI-22-376-1

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of COVID-19 booster vaccinations (FOI 22/368)

Freedom of Information request on the number of marketing authorisation applications submitted via the reliance route in 2021 (FOI 22/371)

Freedom of Information request on the Marketing Authorisation Application for Nifedipine and Famotidine (FOI 22/377)

Freedom of Information request on testing coeliacs in the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/379)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/385)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/390)

Freedom of Information request on the risk management plan for Rivaroxaban 2.5, 10, 15 and 20 mg film-coated tablets (FOI 22/394)

FOI-22-394-1

FOI-22-394-2

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/398)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/412)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/413)

Freedom of Information request on the grants made to charities and third sector organisations (FOI 22/450)

Freedom of Information request on the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/454)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/460)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions and death statistics relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/373

Freedom of Information request on lateral flow tests and COVID-19 (FOI 22/386)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions and death statistics relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/388)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported for Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (FOI 22/404)

FOI-22-404-1

FOI-22-404-2

Freedom of Information request on the Interactive Drug Analysis Profile for Molnupiravir (FOI 22/407)

Freedom of Information request on the supply of Midazolam (FOI 22/409)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/438)

Freedom of Information request on the overall death figures in the UK from 2015 to 2021 (FOI 22/219)

Freedom of Information request on the long term safety data relating to the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/375)

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 vaccinations and atrial fibrillation (FOI 22/396)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the Omnipod DASH System produced by Insulet (FOI 22/369)

Freedom of Information request on the death's reported following the COVID-19 vaccines for children (FOI 22/372)

Freedom of Information request on regulating pharmacies (FOI 22/191)

Freedom of Information request on pharmacies and clinics providing Cannabis based products for medicine use (FOI 22/440)

Freedom of Information request on the Public Assessment Report for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/449)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine (FOI 22/451)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine (FOI 22/453)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/482)

