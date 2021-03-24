FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 1 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 1 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 March 2021

Freedom of Information request to Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (FOI-20-566)

Freedom of information request on Covid-19 vaccine Immune enhancement diseases (FOI-21-001)

Freedom of Information request on Ethigen Inspection reports 2017 (FOI 21/003)

GDP Inspection Report 1 (FOI-21-003)

GDP Inspection Report 2 (FOI-21-003)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reports of Covid-19 vaccine side-effects (FOI-21-004)

Freedom of Information request on COVID 19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Information (FOI-21-005)

Freedom of Information request about Covid vaccine safety (FOI-21-007)

Freedom of Information request for information: Exjade (Deferasirox) (FOI-21-011)

Annex 4 - Specific adverse drug reaction follow up forms (FOI-21-011)

Lacosamide Additional Information (FOI-21-011)

Freedom of Information request about adverse reactions to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (FOI-21-012)

Freedom of Information request about Covid vaccine adverse events (FOI-21-013)

Freedom of Information request about COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI-21-015)

Freedom of Information request about all Pharmacovigilance inspection reports from Jan 2020 to Dec 2020 (FOI-21-016)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 1 (FOI-21-16)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 2 (FOI-21-16)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 3 (FOI-21-16)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 4 (FOI-21-16)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 5 (FOI-21-16)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 6 (FOI-21-16)

Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 7 (FOI-21-16)

Freedom of Information request about number of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine vials discarded, lost, or stolen since MHRA approval (FOI-21-017)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI-21-018)

Freedom of Information request about yellow card reports for Covid Vaccines (FOI-21-023)

Freedom of Information request about information relating to Dioctyl 100 mg Capsules (PL00039/0737) (FOI-21-026)

Dioctyl pre-clinical and clinical expert report (FOI-21-026)

Freedom of Information request about adverse Reactions to the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI-21-029)

Freedom of Information request about number of benzodiazepines seized by MHRA (FOI-21-030)

Freedom of Information request about the Origination of Biotechnology, Biotechnology Companies and Vaccines (FOI-21-035)

Freedom of Information request about the Origination of Biotechnology, Biotechnology Companies and Vaccines, COVID19 Vaccine information (FOI-21-044 to FOI-21-048)

Freedom of Information request about COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI-21-049)

Freedom of Information request about Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events and Deaths (FOI-21-054)

Freedom of Information request about LifeVac, Dechoker (FOI-21-055 )

Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card scheme statistics (FOI-21-056)

Freedom of Information request about Adenocor PL 04425/0159 (FOI-21-066)

Application for product licence (FOI-21-066)

Freedom of Information request about Pfizer biotech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 , COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca adverse effects (FOI-21-067)

Freedom of Information request about assessment reports for the medicinal products Adenocor 3mg/ml Solution for injection (PL 11723/0005) and Adenoscan 30 mg/10 ml, solution for infusion (PL 11723/0086) (FOI-21-069)

Assessment Report 1 (FOI-21-069)

Assessment Report 2 (FOI-21-069)

Freedom of Information request about deaths, injuries and adverse effects from the Covid-19 vaccine (FOI-21-072)

Freedom of Information request about COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data, Hospitalisations, Deaths (FOI-21-078)

Freedom of Information request about Adverse reactions regarding Covid-19 vaccines (FOI-21-080)

Freedom of Information request: enquiry about CPRD and Pneumococcal Disease Data, 2018, 2019, 2020 (FOI-21-107)

Published 24 March 2021

