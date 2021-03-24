Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 1 February 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 1 February 2021
Documents
GDP Inspection Report 1 (FOI-21-003)
PDF, 2.56MB, 13 pages
GDP Inspection Report 2 (FOI-21-003)
PDF, 1.97MB, 8 pages
Annex 4 - Specific adverse drug reaction follow up forms (FOI-21-011)
PDF, 650KB, 11 pages
Lacosamide Additional Information (FOI-21-011)
PDF, 107KB, 7 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 1 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 3.08MB, 38 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 2 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 2.85MB, 38 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 3 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 311KB, 18 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 4 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 4.65MB, 31 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 5 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 3.54MB, 57 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 6 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 2.71MB, 12 pages
Pharmacovigilance inspection reports 7 (FOI-21-16)
PDF, 3.33MB, 46 pages
Dioctyl pre-clinical and clinical expert report (FOI-21-026)
PDF, 479KB, 10 pages
Application for product licence (FOI-21-066)
PDF, 1.18MB, 21 pages
Assessment Report 1 (FOI-21-069)
PDF, 1.18MB, 21 pages
Assessment Report 2 (FOI-21-069)
PDF, 929KB, 15 pages
Details
See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.
See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.
