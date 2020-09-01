Format and content of applications for agreement or modification of a Paediatric Investigation Plan and requests for waivers or deferrals and concerning the operation of the compliance check from 1 January 2021

This document follows the format of the European Commission’s best practice guidance.

Purpose of guidance

This guidance provides detailed information on:

the required format and content of applications for agreement on or modification of a PIP

requests for waiver and deferrals

the operation of the compliance check in accordance with the HMRs.

The legal requirements for UK-PIPs are set out in the Human Medicines Regulations 2012, as amended by the Human Medicines (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (HMRs), including transitional provisions (see in particular regulations 50A to 50D).

This document should be read in conjunction with:

PIPs, waivers, annual reports, and compliance checks should be submitted via the MHRA Submissions homepage

Submission of a Paediatric Investigation Plan must be made to the MHRA no later than the completion of the human pharmaco-kinetic studies in adults in relation to the medicinal product to which the plan relates, unless the MHRA agrees to accept a later request. This is according to regulation 50B of the HMRs. It is our intention to update these Regulations to reflect the change of implementation dates following the Transition Period.

Applications for marketing authorisations to MHRA to which the PIP provisions apply should contain either:

the results of all studies of an agreed PIP with details of all information collected in compliance with this PIP

a decision granting a deferral on an agreed PIP (subject to compliance check)

a decision granting a product specific waiver

the European Medicines Agency (EMA) decision number granting a class waiver, and if the applicant has requested it, the confirmatory letter from the EMA and/or MHRA confirming the medicinal product for the intended condition falls under the class waiver

For guidance on the submission, see processing and assessment of all completed paediatric studies sponsored by Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs).