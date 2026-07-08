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Policy paper

Food Standards Agency (FSA) economic growth goals

Goals agreed with the Food Standards Agency to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Food Standards Agency
Published
8 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Food Standards Agency (FSA) economic growth goals

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The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has agreed a set of growth goals with the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

These goals provide  a structured set of FSA priorities to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.

The goals were also shared as an annex to a letter from the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State to the chair of the Food Standards Agency.

Updates to this page

Published 8 July 2026

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