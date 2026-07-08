Food Standards Agency (FSA) economic growth goals
Goals agreed with the Food Standards Agency to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has agreed a set of growth goals with the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
These goals provide a structured set of FSA priorities to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.
The goals were also shared as an annex to a letter from the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State to the chair of the Food Standards Agency.