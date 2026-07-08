Letter to the chair of the Food Standards Agency
The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State writes to the chair of the Food Standards Agency to confirm agreed economic growth goals.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Rt Hon Sharon Hodgson MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, has written to Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
In her letter, Minister Hodgson confirmed the economic growth goals agreed between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the FSA.
The FSA economic growth goals were included as an annex to this letter.