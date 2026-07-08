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Correspondence

Letter to the chair of the Food Standards Agency

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State writes to the chair of the Food Standards Agency to confirm agreed economic growth goals.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care, Food Standards Agency and Sharon Hodgson MP
Published
8 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Letter to Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA): FSA economic growth goals

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Details

The Rt Hon Sharon Hodgson MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, has written to Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

In her letter, Minister Hodgson confirmed the economic growth goals agreed between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the FSA.

The FSA economic growth goals were included as an annex to this letter.

Updates to this page

Published 8 July 2026

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