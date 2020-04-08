FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 April 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 April 2020.
Documents
Question regarding whether the force have a dedicated fraud team, and what is the official name for this unit
Ref: 2019/12285 PDF, 71.5KB, 3 pages
Request for information for 4 provider contacts on current lines, minutes/landline, fixed broadband and WAN
Ref: 2019/13750 PDF, 127KB, 4 pages
Question regarding how many officers in Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) are of the rank of inspector and above
Ref: 2019/12961 PDF, 91.1KB, 2 pages
Number of incidents reported in over the last two financial years involving Facebook, broken down by year
Ref: 2019/12693 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages
Question regarding when did or when will 1 RMP and 2 RMP move from 1st Military Police Brigade to 101 Logistics Brigade
Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/12276 PDF, 60KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether the infantry units in British Forces Cyprus fall under command of 1st UK Division in the future and will British Forces Cyprus be reduced from a 2* to a 1* command
Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/12209 PDF, 59.1KB, 2 pages
Question regarding whether 102nd Logistic Brigade HQ will disband or will the HQ continue to stay in the Field Army Order of Battle
Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/09043 PDF, 60.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding British Army brigades being regionally aligned
Ref: Army/Sec/21/03/FOI2019/08371 PDF, 61.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a list with the name of every army unit based in South West of England and which town or village it is based in
Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/07357 PDF, 70.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the British Army structural changes relating to Army 2020 Refine
Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/06365 PDF, 104KB, 3 pages
Number of incidents reported to the force in the last two financial years involving Instagram, broken down by year
Ref: 2019/12691 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages
Request for information of copies of plans for the proposed 1950s bunker into Creechbarrow Hill
Ref: 2019/13770 PDF, 94.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many LE officers are currently serving in the Small Arms School Corps (SASC) by rank and type of commission
Ref: 2019/13231 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many LE officers are currently serving in the Intelligence Corps by rank and type of commission
Ref: 2019/13231 PDF, 92.4KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many candidates applied for flying training with the Army Air Corps
Ref: 2019/12391 PDF, 95KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the Essex and Suffolk Hunt license to trail and drag hunt on MoD land in Colchester up until 30 April 2020
Ref: 2019/11934 PDF, 130KB, 2 pages
Information and questions regarding the proposed Clotherholme barracks site development by Housing England
Ref: 2019/13039 PDF, 323KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the current status of the Chattenden and Lodge Hill Military Camps at Hoo St Werburgh in Kent
Ref: FOI/13069 PDF, 5.61MB, 5 pages
Information regarding any written outputs as a result of a CIRAM assessment of HM Naval Base Clyde
Ref: 2019/13198 PDF, 1.26MB, 28 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 April 2020.