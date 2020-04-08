FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 April 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 April 2020.

Published 8 April 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information on the current and historic locations of fire hydrants, emergency reservoirs and tanks situated near Salisbury Plain Training Area

Ref: FOI/13262 PDF, 210KB, 5 pages

Question regarding whether the force have a dedicated fraud team, and what is the official name for this unit

Ref: 2019/12285 PDF, 71.5KB, 3 pages

Request for information for 4 provider contacts on current lines, minutes/landline, fixed broadband and WAN

Ref: 2019/13750 PDF, 127KB, 4 pages

Question regarding how many officers in Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) are of the rank of inspector and above

Ref: 2019/12961 PDF, 91.1KB, 2 pages

Number of incidents reported in over the last two financial years involving Facebook, broken down by year

Ref: 2019/12693 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages

Question regarding when did or when will 1 RMP and 2 RMP move from 1st Military Police Brigade to 101 Logistics Brigade

Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/12276 PDF, 60KB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether the infantry units in British Forces Cyprus fall under command of 1st UK Division in the future and will British Forces Cyprus be reduced from a 2* to a 1* command

Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/12209 PDF, 59.1KB, 2 pages

Question regarding whether 102nd Logistic Brigade HQ will disband or will the HQ continue to stay in the Field Army Order of Battle

Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/09043 PDF, 60.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding British Army brigades being regionally aligned

Ref: Army/Sec/21/03/FOI2019/08371 PDF, 61.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a list with the name of every army unit based in South West of England and which town or village it is based in

Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/07357 PDF, 70.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the British Army structural changes relating to Army 2020 Refine

Ref: Army/Sec/21/02/FOI2019/06365 PDF, 104KB, 3 pages

Number of incidents reported to the force in the last two financial years involving Instagram, broken down by year

Ref: 2019/12691 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how colour deficiency will have a detrimental effect on a person’s ability to perform the role of an Authorised Firearms Officer

Ref: 2019/12657 PDF, 91.4KB, 2 pages

Request for information of copies of plans for the proposed 1950s bunker into Creechbarrow Hill

Ref: 2019/13770 PDF, 94.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many LE officers are currently serving in the Small Arms School Corps (SASC) by rank and type of commission

Ref: 2019/13231 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many RAMC Environmental Health Officers by rank applied for an LE Commission over the last 5 years and how many applications were successful

Ref: 2019/11385 PDF, 91.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many LE officers are currently serving in the Intelligence Corps by rank and type of commission

Ref: 2019/13231 PDF, 92.4KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many candidates applied for flying training with the Army Air Corps

Ref: 2019/12391 PDF, 95KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the money spent on catering, cleaning, security and maintenance staff not directly employed by the MoD but contracted to provide service through agency between years 2014 to 2019

Ref: 2019/13058 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Essex and Suffolk Hunt license to trail and drag hunt on MoD land in Colchester up until 30 April 2020

Ref: 2019/11934 PDF, 130KB, 2 pages

Information and questions regarding the proposed Clotherholme barracks site development by Housing England

Ref: 2019/13039 PDF, 323KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the current status of the Chattenden and Lodge Hill Military Camps at Hoo St Werburgh in Kent

Ref: FOI/13069 PDF, 5.61MB, 5 pages

Request for information held by the MoD relating to the presence of Japanese Knotweed at lands adjacent to 2 Laurel Hill Road and 93-95 Strand Road, Coleraine

Ref: 2019/12867 PDF, 16.6MB, 40 pages

Information regarding any written outputs as a result of a CIRAM assessment of HM Naval Base Clyde

Ref: 2019/13198 PDF, 1.26MB, 28 pages

