FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 November 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 November 2020.

Published 23 November 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the details including numbers of people and value of all Recruitment and Retention Allowances at the UKHO

Ref: 2020/12695

Information regarding whether MOD uses contingent workers and how many are working across the organisation and other questions

Ref: 2020/10299

Information regarding how many people actively serve or have served in the RAF with food allergy and are they fit for service

Ref: 2020/11781

Information regarding how many service people have gone awol in possession if their MOD issued firearms in each of the last 5 full calendar years plus 2020 broken down by year

Ref: 2020/11123

Request for information for a copy of all payments between the MOD and the University of York Students Union and University of York for recruitment purposes

Ref: 2020/11360

Information regarding a list of all the gallantry medals awarded for heroism in action between 2016 and 2020

Ref: 2020/11196

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement and the Post War General Service Medals issued for the former RAF serviceman Flight Lieutenant Douglas Charles Elliott (203206)

Ref: 2020/11513

Request for information regarding Medal entitlement of 3908775 G J Lloyd, South Wales Borderers

Ref: 2020/12254

Information regarding the rates of War Pensions and Allowances for the years 2010 to 2021

Ref: 2020/11446

Information regarding medal entitlement for soldier 1566999 George Gibson Stuart, Royal Artillery who died in 1944 whilst on active service

Ref: 2020/11807

Information regarding the operations or deployments that have been in receipt of the Operational Allowance from 2016 to 2020 for Army, Navy and RAF

Ref: 2020/11317

Request for information on MOD’s Spend and Transparency data

Ref: 2020/11031

Request for information regarding the software contracts that organisations use for ERP, CRM, HR and the name of supplier, brand of software, description of contract and number of users or licenses

Ref: 2020/11349

Information regarding the number of retired former Royal Navy submariners drawing a naval pension in UK

Ref: 2020/10770

Information regarding the number of sick days and sick leave that occurred across MOD in 2019 and 2020 April, May, June, July and August

Ref: 2020/10853

Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records or work objects related to vehicle registration NY87AA

Ref: 2020/09547

Information regarding how many soldiers were eligible for conditional conversion between a VEng (short) and a VEng (full) by capbadge by year from 2016 to date (2020)

Ref: 2020/10636

Information regarding uniform guidelines or dress regulations of the King’s Royal Hussars

Ref: 2020/11125

Information regarding Mr B Newman his Civil Service grade and position within Veterans UK

Ref: 2020/10630

Information regarding the instruction issued to destroy documents pertaining to the vacancy of System Safety Trainer and other questions

Ref: 2020/10503

Information regarding Annual Report for 2019/2020 and the eight severance payments

Ref: 2020/12422

Information regarding how many RAF Personnel are registered for a Clarity account with Babcock International

Ref: 2020/11838

Information regarding the repair and operation instructions for the Foden Drops 8x6 IMMLC vehicle

Ref: 2020/11079

