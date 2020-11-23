FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 16 November 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 16 November 2020.
Information regarding the details including numbers of people and value of all Recruitment and Retention Allowances at the UKHO
Ref: 2020/12695 PDF, 331KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether MOD uses contingent workers and how many are working across the organisation and other questions
Ref: 2020/10299 PDF, 24.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many people actively serve or have served in the RAF with food allergy and are they fit for service
Ref: 2020/11781 PDF, 27.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a list of all the gallantry medals awarded for heroism in action between 2016 and 2020
Ref: 2020/11196 PDF, 74.8KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding Medal entitlement of 3908775 G J Lloyd, South Wales Borderers
Ref: 2020/12254 PDF, 62.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the rates of War Pensions and Allowances for the years 2010 to 2021
Ref: 2020/11446 PDF, 39KB, 3 pages
Information regarding medal entitlement for soldier 1566999 George Gibson Stuart, Royal Artillery who died in 1944 whilst on active service
Ref: 2020/11807 PDF, 18.5KB, 1 page
Information regarding the operations or deployments that have been in receipt of the Operational Allowance from 2016 to 2020 for Army, Navy and RAF
Ref: 2020/11317 PDF, 80.9KB, 3 pages
Request for information on MOD’s Spend and Transparency data
Ref: 2020/11031 PDF, 30.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of retired former Royal Navy submariners drawing a naval pension in UK
Ref: 2020/10770 PDF, 21.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of sick days and sick leave that occurred across MOD in 2019 and 2020 April, May, June, July and August
Ref: 2020/10853 PDF, 34.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicle military service history and maintenance records or work objects related to vehicle registration NY87AA
Ref: 2020/09547 PDF, 473KB, 9 pages
Information regarding uniform guidelines or dress regulations of the King’s Royal Hussars
Ref: 2020/11125 PDF, 276KB, 8 pages
Information regarding Mr B Newman his Civil Service grade and position within Veterans UK
Ref: 2020/10630 PDF, 19.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the instruction issued to destroy documents pertaining to the vacancy of System Safety Trainer and other questions
Ref: 2020/10503 PDF, 20.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Annual Report for 2019/2020 and the eight severance payments
Ref: 2020/12422 PDF, 50.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many RAF Personnel are registered for a Clarity account with Babcock International
Ref: 2020/11838 PDF, 196KB, 1 page
Information regarding the repair and operation instructions for the Foden Drops 8x6 IMMLC vehicle
Ref: 2020/11079 PDF, 17.9MB, 453 pages
