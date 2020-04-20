FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 April 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 20 April 2020.
Documents
Request regarding a full copy of United Kingdom Defence Standard 29-2 issue 1 dated January 1969
Ref: 2020/01896 PDF, 10.7MB, 30 pages
Information regarding the RN ET (WESM) Branch
Ref: 2020/01872 PDF, 109KB, 4 pages
Information regarding a list of all the trader and specialisms that are available across all 3 services for both Officers and Other Ranks
Ref: 2020/01115 PDF, 29.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Air Commodore McCafferty ‘s genuine reason to attend meeting in full RAF uniform
Ref: 2020/00883 PDF, 119KB, 4 pages
Information regarding request for the protocol for the management of sensitive internal files
Ref: 2020/00374 PDF, 78.4KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding and for all documentation provided to the ICP that VUK hold on recipient to date
Ref: 2020/00933 PDF, 87.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the departments who have previously purchased branded mugs on government campaigns and the spend and cost since January 2015
Ref: 2020/00424 PDF, 39.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the current status of each individual E-3D Sentry AEW1 airborne early warning and control aircraft the RAF has operated
Ref: 2020/00714 PDF, 68.1KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many grievances have been received in the last 4 years against cso4 grades and above
Ref: 2020/00875 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Request for information of a copy of the full medal entitlement records relating to Walter Robert Stuckey
Ref: 2020/00244 PDF, 96.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD’s spending and organisation’s Spend/Transparency data
Ref: 2019/13075 and other reference numbers PDF, 99.3KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for the following former and if it was issued to 562989 W/O D F J Lemon RAF
Ref: 2019/13788 PDF, 81.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement and date issues of Fit Lt Percy Edward Kent RAFVR
Ref: 2019/13710 PDF, 70KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether ‘Summary of Service’ histories were prepared for the Royal Navy FIJI/’Colony’ class cruisers of the Second World War era
Ref: 2020/02224 PDF, 1.12MB, 32 pages
Request for information regarding UK Hydrographic Office’s printers and printing devices and associated contracts
Ref: 2020/01430 PDF, 133KB, 4 pages
Question regarding where or who would a UK citizen with a firearms license contact to acquire one of these rifles
Ref: 2020/01691 PDF, 466KB, 1 page
Request for information on 5 questions relating to the NISGS policing powers
Ref: 2020/00874 PDF, 2.4MB, 2 pages
Request for information on how many arrests have the NISGS made since its inception
Ref: 2020/00873 PDF, 10MB, 1 page
