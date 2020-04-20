FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 April 2020

FOI release

Request regarding a full copy of United Kingdom Defence Standard 29-2 issue 1 dated January 1969

Ref: 2020/01896 PDF, 10.7MB, 30 pages

Information regarding the RN ET (WESM) Branch

Ref: 2020/01872 PDF, 109KB, 4 pages

Information regarding a list of all the trader and specialisms that are available across all 3 services for both Officers and Other Ranks

Ref: 2020/01115 PDF, 29.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Air Commodore McCafferty ‘s genuine reason to attend meeting in full RAF uniform

Ref: 2020/00883 PDF, 119KB, 4 pages

Information regarding request for the protocol for the management of sensitive internal files

Ref: 2020/00374 PDF, 78.4KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding and for all documentation provided to the ICP that VUK hold on recipient to date

Ref: 2020/00933 PDF, 87.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the calculation of the Immediate pensions and Lump sum elements for a soldier who has service under AFPS 75 and AFPS 15 and who was commissioned as a Late Entry Officer after April 2015

Ref: 2020/00630 PDF, 100KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the departments who have previously purchased branded mugs on government campaigns and the spend and cost since January 2015

Ref: 2020/00424 PDF, 39.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the current status of each individual E-3D Sentry AEW1 airborne early warning and control aircraft the RAF has operated

Ref: 2020/00714 PDF, 68.1KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many grievances have been received in the last 4 years against cso4 grades and above

Ref: 2020/00875 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages

Request for information of a copy of the full medal entitlement records relating to Walter Robert Stuckey

Ref: 2020/00244 PDF, 96.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of Summer Diversity Interns working at MOD in 2017 and who received communication that stated that their salary was overpaid

Ref: 2019/13751 PDF, 68.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD’s spending and organisation’s Spend/Transparency data

Ref: 2019/13075 and other reference numbers PDF, 99.3KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for the following former and if it was issued to 562989 W/O D F J Lemon RAF

Ref: 2019/13788 PDF, 81.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement and date issues of Fit Lt Percy Edward Kent RAFVR

Ref: 2019/13710 PDF, 70KB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether ‘Summary of Service’ histories were prepared for the Royal Navy FIJI/’Colony’ class cruisers of the Second World War era

Ref: 2020/02224 PDF, 1.12MB, 32 pages

Request for information regarding UK Hydrographic Office’s printers and printing devices and associated contracts

Ref: 2020/01430 PDF, 133KB, 4 pages

Question regarding where or who would a UK citizen with a firearms license contact to acquire one of these rifles

Ref: 2020/01691 PDF, 466KB, 1 page

Request for information on 5 questions relating to the NISGS policing powers

Ref: 2020/00874 PDF, 2.4MB, 2 pages

Request for information relating to the NISGS emergency health issues on how many heart attacks are known to have occurred involving NISGS officers on duty

Ref: 2020/00871 PDF, 2.43MB, 2 pages

Request for information on how many arrests have the NISGS made since its inception

Ref: 2020/00873 PDF, 10MB, 1 page

