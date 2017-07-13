FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 10 July 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 10 July 2017
Request copy of noise studies for FV433 Abbot SPG and FV432 APC
Ref: Army FOI2017/05342 PDF, 690KB
Request information on Weapons, Marine and Air Engineering Petty Officer Engineering qualifying courses
Ref: Navy 2017/05554 PDF, 113KB
Request statistics on missing firearms and ammunition for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/05345 PDF, 102KB
Request information on varying roles within United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO)
Ref: UKHO 2017/05767 PDF, 117KB
Request information on Typhoon QRA aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth on 27 May 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/5633 PDF, 72.8KB
Request information on the partnership between British Forces Post Office, Royal Mail Group and Post Office Ltd
Ref: DE&S 2017/05426 PDF, 74.1KB
Request information on MODs spend on residential properties for employees
Ref: DIO 2017/01315 PDF, 214KB
Request list of contractors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with the work for Winfra Project contract 5 at Rnas Yeovilton
Ref: DIO 2017/03140 PDF, 87.9KB
Request information on Dalton Barracks Army Base in Abingdon, Oxfordshire
Ref: DIO 2017/03826 PDF, 60.5KB
Request information on the relocation plans for 30 Signal Regiment and the Queens Ghurka Signals Regiment
Ref: DIO 2017/03791 PDF, 58.3KB
Ownership of Super Hanger at St Athan Base in South Wales
Ref: DIO 2017/02956 PDF, 52.6KB
Request information on development plans for named location by Compania Logistica Hydrocarburos
Ref: DIO 2017/04238 PDF, 143KB
Request information on the asbestos survey of Northumberland House, Northumberland Avenue, London, WC2N 5BY
Ref: DIO 2017/04144 PDF, 55.8KB
Request list of land owned by MOD in Angus, Scotland used for live firing in 21st century
Ref: DIO 2017/02432 PDF, 56.1KB
Request list of all contactors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with the building work at Area 19, Dean Close
Ref: DIO 2017/04275 PDF, 70.9KB
Request information messaging systems MOD uses for internal communication and copy of JSP 441 Managing information in defence
Ref: JFC ISS 2017/02121 PDF, 3.43MB
Information on the sexual abuse allegations investigated by Operation Ashton from 1975 to 1986
Ref: MDP 2017/05307 PDF, 99.2KB
Request list of all MOD land sites for disposal and sites for both current and future purchase in south east England
Ref: DIO 2017/05506 PDF, 51.7KB
Request number of non-human primates used in testing at Porton down from 1 January 2017 to 21 May 2017
Ref: Dstl 2017/05600 PDF, 395KB
Information regarding Zika virus for defence personnel
Ref: Dstl 2017/01814 PDF, 669KB
Request information on inspection visits by Home Office at Porton Down on animal welfare in 2016
Ref: Dstl 2017/03710 PDF, 410KB
Number and species of animals used in testing at Porton Down in 2016
Ref: Dstl 2017/04551 PDF, 560KB
Request number of marmoset monkeys held at Porton Down as of 26 May 2017
Ref: Dstl 2017/05717 PDF, 267KB
Request information on the re-branding of named property under the men scaling 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/05489 PDF, 96.9KB
Request information on all repair reports and calls to help desk at named property from 9 March 2015 to June 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/05519 PDF, 707KB
Request copies of named documents for future plans for the ICT department at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)
Ref: Dstl 2017/03195 PDF, 1.26MB
Request copy of the review commissioned by the Air Force Board Standing Committee between 2014 and 2015
Ref: RAF 2017/05300 PDF, 482KB
Request information for the 8th year of service for a soldier who joined on versatile engagement (VEng Short) in 2008
Ref: Army 2017/05580 PDF, 121KB
Request information on mental disorder and PTSD in the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme Order 2011
Ref: HOCS 2017/05632 PDF, 96KB
Request information on role and applicants for Air Engineering Officer from 2014 to 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/05787 PDF, 99.8KB
Personnel numbers at 1265 Horncastle Squadron for named dates and personnel numbers at 1228 Louth Squadron for named dates
Ref: RAF 2017/05484 PDF, 337KB
Request information on length of service for various trades within the RAF
Ref: RAF 2017/05516 PDF, 257KB
Request salary and pay information on named jobs advertised on the Royal Navy website
Ref: Navy 2017/04562 PDF, 304KB
Request nationality information on the boat caught with drugs in the Indian Ocean by Royal Navy in May 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/05675 PDF, 87.2KB
Request information on sub-letting Hayward Heath Cadet Centre from 2012 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/05820 PDF, 151KB
Number of secondary school visits made by named army bases from 2015 to 2017
Ref: Army 2017/05523 PDF, 312KB
Request information on length of Artificer training within various trades
Ref: Army 2017/05611 PDF, 653KB
Number of MOD Police officers and buildings located in Wales as of June 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/05467 PDF, 33.1KB
Request information regarding RAF Weapon Systems Operators (Crewman) for named ranks from 2013 to 2016
Ref: RAF 2017/01425 PDF, 69.4KB
Request details of RAF Typhoon pilot training programme as of 2016
Ref: RAF 2017/02469 PDF, 95.5KB
Request flying training pipelines of an RAF student pilot for various training levels
Ref: RAF 2017/01874 PDF, 559KB
Request information on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme Order regarding mental disorders
Ref: HOCS 2017/05651 PDF, 136KB
Request information on members of the public wearing army uniform
Ref: HOCS 2017/06020 PDF, 72.5KB
Request list of amputations performed on UK military who served in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2014
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/01014 PDF, 272KB
Number of mental health staff working at Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH) and number of staff medically downgraded or discharged between 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/03309 PDF, 611KB
Request number of recruits for all services from 1969 to 2011
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04910 PDF, 435KB
Request list of lower limb amputations performed on UK military who served in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2014
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/02229 PDF, 714KB
Career projections in Gunner trade for a new entrant and Senior Aircraftman with 4 and 6 years length of service
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04063 PDF, 545KB
The liability for the role of RAF Personnel Training Officer for financial years 2017 to 2022
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/05167 PDF, 242KB
Request number of women aerodynamically evacuated due to pregnancy from 1 January 2008 to 31 December 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/02524 PDF, 243KB
Request size of the army, navy and air force from 1700 to 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04440 PDF, 1.23MB
Request information on UK armed forces personnel with a record of alcohol abuse from January 2007 to March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/02527 PDF, 391KB
Number of UK armed forces personnel with a read code for an STD since April 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04546 PDF, 189KB
Number of thefts and number of poisoning of animals from 2015 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/05726 PDF, 34.2KB
Request list of religions within service personnel from 2015 to 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/05624 PDF, 214KB
Request information on Royal Navy’s re-entry scheme for engineers from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/03848 PDF, 117KB
Request information on number of Royal Artillery (RA) officers, RA commissioning and RA contract conversion from 2013 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/05518 PDF, 572KB
Request information on soldiers converting to versatile engagement (VEng) term of service
Ref: Army 2017/05609 PDF, 638KB
