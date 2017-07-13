  1. Home

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 10 July 2017

Ministry of Defence
13 July 2017

Documents

Request copy of noise studies for FV433 Abbot SPG and FV432 APC

Ref: Army FOI2017/05342 PDF, 690KB

Request information on Weapons, Marine and Air Engineering Petty Officer Engineering qualifying courses

Ref: Navy 2017/05554 PDF, 113KB

Number of applicants accepted into Sandhurst Military Academy and the Royal Navy Academy in Dartmouth and how many received a private secondary education

Ref: Navy 2017/05552 PDF, 4.39MB

Request statistics on missing firearms and ammunition for financial year 2016 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/05345 PDF, 102KB

Request information on varying roles within United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO)

Ref: UKHO 2017/05767 PDF, 117KB

Request information on Typhoon QRA aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth on 27 May 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/5633 PDF, 72.8KB

Request information on the partnership between British Forces Post Office, Royal Mail Group and Post Office Ltd

Ref: DE&S 2017/05426 PDF, 74.1KB

Request information on MODs spend on residential properties for employees

Ref: DIO 2017/01315 PDF, 214KB

Request list of contractors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with the work for Winfra Project contract 5 at Rnas Yeovilton

Ref: DIO 2017/03140 PDF, 87.9KB

Request information on Dalton Barracks Army Base in Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Ref: DIO 2017/03826 PDF, 60.5KB

Request information on the relocation plans for 30 Signal Regiment and the Queens Ghurka Signals Regiment

Ref: DIO 2017/03791 PDF, 58.3KB

Ownership of Super Hanger at St Athan Base in South Wales

Ref: DIO 2017/02956 PDF, 52.6KB

Request information on development plans for named location by Compania Logistica Hydrocarburos

Ref: DIO 2017/04238 PDF, 143KB

Request information on the asbestos survey of Northumberland House, Northumberland Avenue, London, WC2N 5BY

Ref: DIO 2017/04144 PDF, 55.8KB

Request list of land owned by MOD in Angus, Scotland used for live firing in 21st century

Ref: DIO 2017/02432 PDF, 56.1KB

Request list of all contactors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with the building work at Area 19, Dean Close

Ref: DIO 2017/04275 PDF, 70.9KB

Request information messaging systems MOD uses for internal communication and copy of JSP 441 Managing information in defence

Ref: JFC ISS 2017/02121 PDF, 3.43MB

Information on the sexual abuse allegations investigated by Operation Ashton from 1975 to 1986

Ref: MDP 2017/05307 PDF, 99.2KB

Request list of all contractors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with the building work for Project Wellesley at Worthy Down Campus

Ref: DIO 2017/05354 PDF, 127KB

Request list of all MOD land sites for disposal and sites for both current and future purchase in south east England

Ref: DIO 2017/05506 PDF, 51.7KB

Request number of non-human primates used in testing at Porton down from 1 January 2017 to 21 May 2017

Ref: Dstl 2017/05600 PDF, 395KB

Request list of research papers relating to managing threats posed by unmanned aerial systems published between 1 January 2012 to 15 May 2017

Ref: Dstl 2017/05451 PDF, 425KB

Information regarding Zika virus for defence personnel

Ref: Dstl 2017/01814 PDF, 669KB

Request information on inspection visits by Home Office at Porton Down on animal welfare in 2016

Ref: Dstl 2017/03710 PDF, 410KB

Request number of animals used in research in Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) in 2016 and copies of minutes of Internal Review Committee meetings

Ref: Dstl 2017/04492 PDF, 744KB

Number and species of animals used in testing at Porton Down in 2016

Ref: Dstl 2017/04551 PDF, 560KB

Request number of marmoset monkeys held at Porton Down as of 26 May 2017

Ref: Dstl 2017/05717 PDF, 267KB

Request information of the main contractors involved with building work at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) Porton Down

Ref: Dstl 2017/05355 PDF, 431KB

Request list of all contractors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with the building work at the living accommodation at Faslane Naval Base

Ref: DIO 2017/03043 PDF, 79.3KB

Request information on the re-branding of named property under the men scaling 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/05489 PDF, 96.9KB

Request information on all repair reports and calls to help desk at named property from 9 March 2015 to June 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/05519 PDF, 707KB

Request copies of named documents for future plans for the ICT department at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

Ref: Dstl 2017/03195 PDF, 1.26MB

Request copy of the review commissioned by the Air Force Board Standing Committee between 2014 and 2015

Ref: RAF 2017/05300 PDF, 482KB

Request information for the 8th year of service for a soldier who joined on versatile engagement (VEng Short) in 2008

Ref: Army 2017/05580 PDF, 121KB

Request information on supplier owed £28m, suppliers with outstanding invoices as of 25 April 2017 and information on MOD financial transparency datasets

Ref: HOCS 2017/04561 PDF, 33.6KB

Request information on mental disorder and PTSD in the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme Order 2011

Ref: HOCS 2017/05632 PDF, 96KB

Request information on role and applicants for Air Engineering Officer from 2014 to 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/05787 PDF, 99.8KB

Request information on Royal Marine Information Systems Specialists applying for Foreman of Signals from 1 April 2009 to 31 March 2016

Ref: Navy 2017/02830 PDF, 98.1KB

Request statistics on male and female numbers within the Royal Fleet Auxiliary as of 13 March 2017 and Naval Service reserve forces as of 1 October 2016

Ref: Navy 2017/03311 PDF, 264KB

Personnel numbers at 1265 Horncastle Squadron for named dates and personnel numbers at 1228 Louth Squadron for named dates

Ref: RAF 2017/05484 PDF, 337KB

Request information on length of service for various trades within the RAF

Ref: RAF 2017/05516 PDF, 257KB

Request information regarding the monitoring and prevention of bullying by staff of recruits at Lympstone Commando training centre, Exmouth

Ref: Navy 2017/05722 PDF, 136KB

Request salary and pay information on named jobs advertised on the Royal Navy website

Ref: Navy 2017/04562 PDF, 304KB

Request nationality information on the boat caught with drugs in the Indian Ocean by Royal Navy in May 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/05675 PDF, 87.2KB

Request information on sub-letting Hayward Heath Cadet Centre from 2012 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/05820 PDF, 151KB

Number of secondary school visits made by named army bases from 2015 to 2017

Ref: Army 2017/05523 PDF, 312KB

Request information on length of Artificer training within various trades

Ref: Army 2017/05611 PDF, 653KB

Number of MOD Police officers and buildings located in Wales as of June 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/05467 PDF, 33.1KB

Request information regarding 2260 Waterlooville Squadron ATC

PDF, 56.8KB

Request information regarding RAF Weapon Systems Operators (Crewman) for named ranks from 2013 to 2016

Ref: RAF 2017/01425 PDF, 69.4KB

Request information on complaints against all RAF Volunteer Reserve (Training Branch) personnel in Scotland and Northern Ireland from April 2013 to January 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/01802 PDF, 82.1KB

Request details of RAF Typhoon pilot training programme as of 2016

Ref: RAF 2017/02469 PDF, 95.5KB

Request flying training pipelines of an RAF student pilot for various training levels

Ref: RAF 2017/01874 PDF, 559KB

Request information on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme Order regarding mental disorders

Ref: HOCS 2017/05651 PDF, 136KB

Request information on members of the public wearing army uniform

Ref: HOCS 2017/06020 PDF, 72.5KB

Request list of amputations performed on UK military who served in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2014

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/01014 PDF, 272KB

Number of mental health staff working at Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH) and number of staff medically downgraded or discharged between 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/03309 PDF, 611KB

Request number of recruits for all services from 1969 to 2011

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04910 PDF, 435KB

Request list of lower limb amputations performed on UK military who served in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2014

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/02229 PDF, 714KB

Career projections in Gunner trade for a new entrant and Senior Aircraftman with 4 and 6 years length of service

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04063 PDF, 545KB

The liability for the role of RAF Personnel Training Officer for financial years 2017 to 2022

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/05167 PDF, 242KB

Request number of women aerodynamically evacuated due to pregnancy from 1 January 2008 to 31 December 2016

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/02524 PDF, 243KB

Request size of the army, navy and air force from 1700 to 2016

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04440 PDF, 1.23MB

Request information on UK armed forces personnel with a record of alcohol abuse from January 2007 to March 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/02527 PDF, 391KB

Number of UK armed forces personnel with a read code for an STD since April 2016

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/04546 PDF, 189KB

Number of thefts and number of poisoning of animals from 2015 to 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/05726 PDF, 34.2KB

Request list of religions within service personnel from 2015 to 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/05624 PDF, 214KB

Request figures for bounty waivers made to Commander Maritime Reserves (CMR) from the Royal Marines Reserves (RMR) from 2015 to 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/05743 PDF, 173KB

Request information on Royal Navy’s re-entry scheme for engineers from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/03848 PDF, 117KB

Request information on number of Royal Artillery (RA) officers, RA commissioning and RA contract conversion from 2013 to 2016

Ref: Army 2017/05518 PDF, 572KB

Request information on soldiers converting to versatile engagement (VEng) term of service

Ref: Army 2017/05609 PDF, 638KB

