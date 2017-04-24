  1. Home

FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 24 April 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
24 April 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 24 April 2017.

Documents

Statistics on the armed forces recruits training failure at stage one from 2010 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11677 PDF, 265KB

Number of service personnel failure on compulsory drug testing from 2015 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12406 PDF, 106KB

Cost to MOD for service personnel in receipt of continuity education allowance since 2012 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12268 PDF, 165KB

Number of regular recruits who completed phase one training from 2011 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12723 PDF, 136KB

Eligibility for events occurring during Armed Forces Day 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00036 PDF, 108KB

Use of Saudi Liberation of Kuwait Medal and the Kuwaiti Liberation medal

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00620 PDF, 170KB

National Crime Agency (NCA) partnership with Career Transition Partnership (CTP) employment programme explained

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00345 PDF, 94.4KB

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 24 April 2017.

Document information

Published: 24 April 2017

From: Ministry of Defence