FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 24 April 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 24 April 2017.
Statistics on the armed forces recruits training failure at stage one from 2010 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/11677 PDF, 265KB
Number of service personnel failure on compulsory drug testing from 2015 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12406 PDF, 106KB
Cost to MOD for service personnel in receipt of continuity education allowance since 2012 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12268 PDF, 165KB
Number of regular recruits who completed phase one training from 2011 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2016/12723 PDF, 136KB
Eligibility for events occurring during Armed Forces Day 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00036 PDF, 108KB
Use of Saudi Liberation of Kuwait Medal and the Kuwaiti Liberation medal
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00620 PDF, 170KB
National Crime Agency (NCA) partnership with Career Transition Partnership (CTP) employment programme explained
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/00345 PDF, 94.4KB
Published: 24 April 2017
From: Ministry of Defence