FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 25 May 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 25 May 2020.

Published 29 May 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the breakdown of the ethnic backgrounds of British armed forces personnel killed as a consequence of deployment to Afghanistan (Operation Herrick)

Ref: 2020/00114 PDF, 523KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many current service personnel are recorded as colour blind

Ref: 2019/13279 PDF, 410KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of military personnel diagnosed by the MOD’s specialist mental health service in the last 10 years

Ref: 2019/13067 PDF, 437KB, 1 page

Request for information on the stand alone database from 1991 to 2016

Ref: 2019/11553 PDF, 821KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many BAME officers are represented by the 2.5% figures published in October 2018

Ref: 2019/12791 PDF, 476KB, 2 pages

Request for information seeking a breakdown of Table 4C from the CTP annual statistics report for UK Regular service personnel employment outcomes 2012 to 2017

Ref: 2020/00365 PDF, 2.77MB, 3 pages

Number of War Pension applications submitted on the grounds of skin cancer

Ref: 2019/13791 PDF, 3.18MB, 3 pages

Information regarding who owns the old ROC Post located at 51.027176, -2.585715 alongside Gasson Lane near the Yeovilton Aerial repeater site

Ref: 2020/01871 PDF, 153KB, 2 pages

MOD statistics regarding incidences of cancer affecting former members of the armed services who joined in the 1970s and served until 2000

Ref: 2019/12625 PDF, 2MB, 2 pages

Request for information on a hunting license issued for the 29 August 2019 asking whether it covers the same land for the 1 January 2020

Ref: 2020/01783 PDF, 112KB, 1 page

Information regarding the MOD annual report and accounts for 2018 to 2019

Ref: 2019/09141 and 09143 PDF, 134KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of fruitless payments in excess of £30,000 made by the MOD from 2016 to 2019

Ref: 2020/00271 PDF, 158KB, 10 pages

Information regarding a list of all the Cat C projects

Ref: 2019/09375 PDF, 118KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the evolution of the UK Government's defence spending since the Suez crisis

Ref: 2019/03383 PDF, 75.5KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the MOD's carbon emissions

Ref: 2020/03641 PDF, 59.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD's carbon emissions (Annex A)

Ref: 2020/03641 PDF, 170KB, 1 page

Information regarding the MOD's telephonic systems

Ref: 2020/04344 PDF, 154KB, 2 pages

Information regarding: automation, wearables, VR, AR, drones, tablets and apps

Ref: 2020/04246 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether the MOD has achieved: headcount reductions, productivity improvements and budget savings

Ref: 2020/04247 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD's IT systems

Ref: 2020/04242 PDF, 33.7KB, 2 pages

