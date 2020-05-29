FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 25 May 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 25 May 2020.
Documents
Information regarding how many current service personnel are recorded as colour blind
Ref: 2019/13279 PDF, 410KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of military personnel diagnosed by the MOD’s specialist mental health service in the last 10 years
Ref: 2019/13067 PDF, 437KB, 1 page
Request for information on the stand alone database from 1991 to 2016
Ref: 2019/11553 PDF, 821KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many BAME officers are represented by the 2.5% figures published in October 2018
Ref: 2019/12791 PDF, 476KB, 2 pages
Number of War Pension applications submitted on the grounds of skin cancer
Ref: 2019/13791 PDF, 3.18MB, 3 pages
Information regarding who owns the old ROC Post located at 51.027176, -2.585715 alongside Gasson Lane near the Yeovilton Aerial repeater site
Ref: 2020/01871 PDF, 153KB, 2 pages
Request for information on a hunting license issued for the 29 August 2019 asking whether it covers the same land for the 1 January 2020
Ref: 2020/01783 PDF, 112KB, 1 page
Information regarding the MOD annual report and accounts for 2018 to 2019
Ref: 2019/09141 and 09143 PDF, 134KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of fruitless payments in excess of £30,000 made by the MOD from 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2020/00271 PDF, 158KB, 10 pages
Information regarding a list of all the Cat C projects
Ref: 2019/09375 PDF, 118KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the evolution of the UK Government's defence spending since the Suez crisis
Ref: 2019/03383 PDF, 75.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the MOD's carbon emissions
Ref: 2020/03641 PDF, 59.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD's carbon emissions (Annex A)
Ref: 2020/03641 PDF, 170KB, 1 page
Information regarding the MOD's telephonic systems
Ref: 2020/04344 PDF, 154KB, 2 pages
Information regarding: automation, wearables, VR, AR, drones, tablets and apps
Ref: 2020/04246 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether the MOD has achieved: headcount reductions, productivity improvements and budget savings
Ref: 2020/04247 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD's IT systems
Ref: 2020/04242 PDF, 33.7KB, 2 pages
Details
