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Policy paper

Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence – Results

This report summarises the key findings from the wide range of responses received to the call for evidence on fit note reform.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
21 May 2026

Documents

Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence – Results

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5927-7, E03418966 05/26, CP 1562

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Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence – Results

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5927-7, E03418966 05/26, CP 1562

PDF, 628 KB, 46 pages

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Large print: Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence – Results

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5927-7, E03418966 05/26, CP 1562

PDF, 873 KB, 109 pages

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Easy-Read: Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence – Results

PDF, 4.03 MB, 27 pages

Audio Recording: Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence - Results

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0y1epDGUpM

Diwygio Nodyn Ffitrwydd: Cais am Dystiolaeth – Canlyniadau (Welsh)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5927-7, E03418966 05/26, CP 1562

PDF, 1.85 MB, 50 pages

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Large print: Diwygio Nodyn Ffitrwydd: Cais am Dystiolaeth – Canlyniadau (Welsh)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5927-7, E03418966 05/26, CP 1562

PDF, 1000 KB, 118 pages

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Details

The Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care launched a call for evidence on fit note reform in April 2024, which ran for 12 weeks and closed on 8 July 2024.

We are grateful to all those who took the time to respond.

The questions within the call for evidence focussed on the impact of the current fit note process in supporting work and health conversations, and the enhancements needed to better support people to start, stay and succeed in work. In particular, it sought views and experiences on the following themes:

  • individuals’ and carers’ experience
  • employers’ experience
  • clinicians’ and non-clinical healthcare professionals’ experience
  • information gathering and wider system integration
  • private work sickness certificates

Updates to this page

Published 21 May 2026

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