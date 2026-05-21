Fit Note Reform: Call for Evidence – Results
This report summarises the key findings from the wide range of responses received to the call for evidence on fit note reform.
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The Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care launched a call for evidence on fit note reform in April 2024, which ran for 12 weeks and closed on 8 July 2024.
We are grateful to all those who took the time to respond.
The questions within the call for evidence focussed on the impact of the current fit note process in supporting work and health conversations, and the enhancements needed to better support people to start, stay and succeed in work. In particular, it sought views and experiences on the following themes:
- individuals’ and carers’ experience
- employers’ experience
- clinicians’ and non-clinical healthcare professionals’ experience
- information gathering and wider system integration
- private work sickness certificates