Fit Note Reform: call for evidence

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

A call for evidence to inform a programme of work announced at the Autumn Statement in 2023. It is part of a wider suite of activity to reform the fit note and will act as a prelude to a full consultation on specific policy proposals which will be launched later this year.

This call for evidence will be open until 8 July 2024.

