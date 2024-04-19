Fit Note Reform: call for evidence
Call for evidence description
A call for evidence to inform a programme of work announced at the Autumn Statement in 2023. It is part of a wider suite of activity to reform the fit note and will act as a prelude to a full consultation on specific policy proposals which will be launched later this year.
This call for evidence will be open until 8 July 2024.
Alternative formats
British Sign Language (BSL) version of the Fit Note Reform: call for evidence
Fit Note Reform: call for evidence (British Sign Language)
Full audio version of the Fit Note Reform: call for evidence
Documents
Ways to respond
or
Email to:
Write to:
The Fit Note Team
Department for Work and Pensions
Caxton House
Tothill Street
London
SW1H 9NA
Last updated 19 April 2024 + show all updates
-
Large print and 'Easy Read' versions added, along with a link to the BSL and audio version.
-
First published.