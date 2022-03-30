Independent report

Final report of the Ockenden review

Findings, conclusions and essential actions from the independent review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 March 2022

Applies to England

Ockenden review: summary of findings, conclusions and essential actions

Final findings, conclusions and essential actions from the Ockenden review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Details

This review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust independently assesses the quality of investigations relating to newborn, infant and maternal harm at the trust.

This final report of the review covers the findings, conclusions and essential actions of this independent review of maternity services.

Based on a review of all family cases that formed part of this investigation, the final report outlines:

  • system-wide learnings
  • immediate and essential actions to improve maternity care

It follows a previous report on emerging themes and trends identified from examination of 250 fully assessed cases, which was published in December 2020.

The Independent Maternity Review (known as the Ockenden review) is led by senior registered midwife Donna Ockenden.

