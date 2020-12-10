Ockenden review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Emerging findings and recommendations from the independent review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
This review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust independently assesses the quality of investigations relating to newborn, infant and maternal harm at the trust.
This report covers the emerging themes and trends identified from 250 fully assessed cases. It makes system-wide suggestions and recommendations for action to improve maternity care.