Independent report

Ockenden review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Emerging findings and recommendations from the independent review of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Published 10 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Ockenden review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2304-9, HC 1081 2020-21 PDF, 873KB, 48 pages

Order a copy

Details

This review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust independently assesses the quality of investigations relating to newborn, infant and maternal harm at the trust.

This report covers the emerging themes and trends identified from 250 fully assessed cases. It makes system-wide suggestions and recommendations for action to improve maternity care.

Published 10 December 2020

Brexit transition

22 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021