Exporting active substances manufactured in Great Britain for use in EEA and Northern Ireland from 1 January 2021
How the ‘Written Confirmation’ process for active substances manufactured in Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) will be handled from 1 January 2021.
New rules for January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read: Good manufacturing practice and good distribution practice
You can also read about the transition period.
Documents
Details
This guidance explains how to obtain a Written Confirmation for each shipment of Active Substances manufactured in Great Britain that is exported to the EEA or Northern Ireland.
From 1 January 2021 we will continue to accept importation of active substances into Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) without a Written Confirmation from the same list of countries as currently (European Economic Area (EEA) countries, USA, Japan, Brazil, Australia, Israel and Switzerland) as well as from Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland will also continue to align with all relevant EU rules relating to the placing on the market of manufactured goods.
Further guidance is available on importation of active substances from countries on a list.