Expert panel on hymenoplasty

Independent review into the legal, clinical and ethical aspects of the cosmetic procedure hymenoplasty, background evidence and the panel's terms of reference.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
23 December 2021

Final report of the expert panel on hymenoplasty: ethical, legal and clinical implications

Hymenoplasty: background paper

Terms of reference: expert panel of hymenoplasty

Final report of the expert panel on hymenoplasty: ethical, legal and clinical implications (print version)

Hymenoplasty: background paper (print version)

Terms of reference: expert panel of hymenoplasty (print version)

Following a review into virginity testing and hymenoplasty, the government announced in the Tackling violence against women and girls strategy its intention to establish an expert panel on hymenoplasty.

The expert panel on hymenoplasty was asked to consider:

  1. the complex legal, clinical and ethical aspects of hymenoplasty
  2. whether it should be banned in the UK

The panel met twice on 15 October 2021 and 12 November 2021, and was co-chaired by Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, a professor of healthcare law, and Dr Pallavi Latthe, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist. The panel’s members were drawn from experts in a diverse range of professions and backgrounds, including:

  • clinicians
  • third sector organisations and those with experience within the violence against women and girls (VAWG) sector
  • representatives from the devolved administrations
  • representatives from religious communities

The panel’s final report made the core recommendation that the government should introduce legislation to make hymenoplasty a criminal offence. The panel also provided a number of additional recommendations on:

  • what the clause should look like
  • safeguarding women and girls
  • a formal review to assess whether the desired cultural change has been achieved

The panel’s final report is accompanied by a background paper, which covers evidence from a number of sources that was considered by the panel, and the panel’s terms of reference.

