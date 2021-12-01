Evidence review for adult social care reform
A technical evidence paper outlining trends and challenges in adult social care based of the current adult social care system in England.
Applies to England
This paper is a technical document aimed at those with an interest in the detailed trends and challenges in adult social care in England, such as:
- local authorities
- sector representatives
- think tanks
- representative groups
The review outlines data end evidence on:
- the rising demand for care and financial implications of this
- the resilience of the different aspects of adult social care
- its interface with wider systems
Published 1 December 2021