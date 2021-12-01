Research and analysis overview: Evidence review for adult social care reform

A technical evidence paper outlining trends and challenges in adult social care based of the current adult social care system in England.

Department of Health and Social Care and Government Office for Science
1 December 2021

Applies to England

Evidence review for adult social care reform: summary report

Evidence review for adult social care reform

Details

This paper is a technical document aimed at those with an interest in the detailed trends and challenges in adult social care in England, such as:

  • local authorities
  • sector representatives
  • think tanks
  • representative groups

The review outlines data end evidence on:

  • the rising demand for care and financial implications of this
  • the resilience of the different aspects of adult social care
  • its interface with wider systems
