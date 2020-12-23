Research and analysis

Evidence on the accuracy of lateral flow device testing

A summary of published research papers on lateral flow device (LFD) efficacy and preliminary findings from the evaluation of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) care home visitor testing pilot November 2020.

Published 23 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Evidence summary for lateral flow devices (LFD) in relation to care homes

HTML

Details

This document provides an evidence summary for lateral flow devices (LFD) in relation to care homes and is based on research by PHE Porton Down, University of Oxford, University of Liverpool and DHSC.

This evidence should be considered alongside the coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow testing of visitors in care homes guidance.

Published 23 December 2020

Brexit transition

09 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021