Evidence on the accuracy of lateral flow device testing
A summary of published research papers on lateral flow device (LFD) efficacy and preliminary findings from the evaluation of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) care home visitor testing pilot November 2020.
Documents
Details
This document provides an evidence summary for lateral flow devices (LFD) in relation to care homes and is based on research by PHE Porton Down, University of Oxford, University of Liverpool and DHSC.
This evidence should be considered alongside the coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow testing of visitors in care homes guidance.