Coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow testing of visitors in care homes

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS Test and Trace are making lateral flow device (LFD) testing available for care homes to allow visitor testing in homes.

In the first instance, DHSC will order test kits for all care homes in December and send them automatically. We’ll provide an update soon with further information on how to order more test kits. Care homes are responsible for reviewing this testing guidance to prepare staff, residents and visitors for the testing and visiting process.

Homes should also share the letter to care home visitors and visitor testing guidance pack with visitors prior to their scheduled visit. The visitor letter can be downloaded and adapted to your home’s needs.