Evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2020 to 2021

For the pay round 2020 to 2021 the NHSPRB will not make pay recommendations, but will monitor the implementation of the 3-year pay and contract reform deal (ending on 31 March 2021) for NHS staff covered by Agenda for Change, which is the national collectively agreed contract on which non non-medical NHS staff are employed.

It has also been asked to consider the role of Recruitment and Retention Premia (RRPs) and how they might help support the recruitment and retention of staff.

In making its observations and recommendations, the NHSPRB takes evidence from: