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Estimated impact of the introduction of the single patient record

Methodology behind the estimated figures for financial and clinical hours saved, and A&E and hospital visits lessened, from introducing the single patient record.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 June 2026

Applies to England

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Estimated impact of the introduction of the single patient record: methodology

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A press release, 20,000 fewer A&E visits a year thanks to single patient record, published on 1 June 2026 included early estimates of the impact of the single patient record (SPR), as part of announcements around the second reading of the government’s Health Bill in Parliament.

This methodology sets out how figures have been derived, including the data sources, methodologies and adjustments applied.

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Published 22 June 2026

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