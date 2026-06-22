Estimated impact of the introduction of the single patient record
Methodology behind the estimated figures for financial and clinical hours saved, and A&E and hospital visits lessened, from introducing the single patient record.
Applies to England
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A press release, 20,000 fewer A&E visits a year thanks to single patient record, published on 1 June 2026 included early estimates of the impact of the single patient record (SPR), as part of announcements around the second reading of the government’s Health Bill in Parliament.
This methodology sets out how figures have been derived, including the data sources, methodologies and adjustments applied.