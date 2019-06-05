Correspondence
ESFA Update: 5 June 2019
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Items for further education
|Action
|year-end forecast claim for 2018 to 2019
|Action
|end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) validation switching to an error from R12
|Information
|2019 to 2020 ESFA funded adult education budget increases and business cases
|Information
|16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
|Information
|change in payment dates from August 2019
Items for academies
|Information
|check if there’s a school business professional network near you
Items for local authorities
|Information
|school improvement monitoring and brokering grant
|Information
|16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
|Information
|check if there’s a school business professional network near you
Published 5 June 2019