ESFA Update: 5 June 2019

Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Education and Skills Funding Agency
Applies to:
England

Items for further education

Action year-end forecast claim for 2018 to 2019
Action end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) validation switching to an error from R12
Information 2019 to 2020 ESFA funded adult education budget increases and business cases
Information 16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
Information change in payment dates from August 2019

Items for academies

Information check if there’s a school business professional network near you

Items for local authorities

Information school improvement monitoring and brokering grant
Information 16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
Information check if there’s a school business professional network near you
Published 5 June 2019

