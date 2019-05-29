Correspondence
ESFA Update: 29 May 2019
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Items for further education
|Action
|year-end forecast funding claim for 2018 to 2019
|Information
|learners can now apply for an Advanced Learner Loan for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|adult education budget funding rules for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|update to the end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data
|Information
|change in payment dates from August 2019
Items for academies
|Information
|update to the end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data
Items for local authorities
|Information
|update to the end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data
