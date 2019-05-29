Correspondence

ESFA Update: 29 May 2019

Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Published 29 May 2019
From:
Education and Skills Funding Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

Items for further education

Action year-end forecast funding claim for 2018 to 2019
Information learners can now apply for an Advanced Learner Loan for 2019 to 2020
Information adult education budget funding rules for 2019 to 2020
Information update to the end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data
Information change in payment dates from August 2019

Items for academies

Information update to the end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data

Items for local authorities

Information update to the end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data
Published 29 May 2019

Related content