ESFA Update: 26 June 2019

Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Published 26 June 2019
Education and Skills Funding Agency
England

Items for further education

Action subcontractor declaration for adult delivery, including apprenticeships and traineeships
Information further education phishing alert
Information 2018 to 2019 year-end forecast funding claim, indicative reconciliation statement
Information Education and Skills grants and contracts for 2019 to 2020
Information in-year qualification achievement rates for 2018 to 2019
Information developing a new transparency table for apprenticeship standards qualification achievement rates (QARs)
Information updated high needs operational guide
Information change in payment dates from August 2019

Items for academies

Action budget forecast return 3 year
Information academies phishing alert
Information updated high needs operational guide
Information pupil premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
Information universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) allocations and conditions of grant
Information update to guidance on the teachers’ pension employer contribution grant
Information Education and Skills grants and contracts for 2019 to 2020
Information save up to 15% on your gas and electricity bill

Items for local authorities

Information local authority phishing alert
Information updated high needs operational guide
Information pupil premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
Information universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) allocations and conditions of grant
Information update to guidance on the teachers’ pension employer contribution grant
Information Education and Skills grants and contracts for 2019 to 2020
Information save up to 15% on your gas and electricity bill
